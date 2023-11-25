Highlights Gabriel Sara has been a major hit for Norwich City since joining the club, with impressive goals and assists statistics.

Sara's performances have attracted interest from top-flight clubs, including Atlético Madrid and West Ham United.

Although Sara has expressed his love for playing at Norwich and hopes to lead the club to the Premier League, the situation could change if the team continues to struggle.

Gabriel Sara was one of Norwich City's big-money signings last year, joining the club in the summer transfer window ahead of the 2022/23 campaign from Brazilian side Sao Paulo.

It is believed that it cost the club in excess of £10m, as reported by The Athletic. The 24-year-old was one of many signings that summer for the Canaries, who hoped to bounce back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

That didn't materialise but Sara himself was the shining light in what was an otherwise disappointing season and has still been a major hit since joining the club. He has featured 56 times in the league since his arrival, scoring 12 goals and providing nine assists so far.

That has continued this season, with the Brazilian one of the club's brightest prospects alongside Jon Rowe. They have been the high-point in an otherwise disappointing season so far under David Wagner. The pair have contributed to 10 goals apiece (Sara: 5G, 5A - Rowe: 8G, 2A).

Sara will be looked on this season as a figure that could be pivotal to leading the club out of the Championship at the second time of asking. He is one of the best midfielders in the entire division, establishing himself as that in spite of the struggles of the Canaries.

Norwich ended up finishing last season in 13th place, but Sara contributed seven goals and four assists in all competitions. The 24-year-old played 41 times last term and encapsulated some of the footballing qualities that are synonymous with his home nation by displaying outstanding press resistance, skill, technical security, and a creativity in the final third that saw him create 67 chances for his teammates.

Those performances saw him scoop the club's Player of the Year award, and if the start of this season is anything to go by, he looks well-placed to pick up that accolade once again next May, with Rowe currently in a two-horse race with the Brazilian.

Who is interested in Norwich City's Gabriel Sara?

Such form was always likely to stir up some interest in the summer, with reports earlier this year stating he was on the radar of Atlético Madrid and West Ham United.

Top-flight clubs are likely to grow ever more interested in his services, especially should Norwich fail to gain promotion again this season. Sara has also been the subject of growing speculation which his former side, Sao Paulo, are keeping an eye on.

Globo Esporte are reporting that the club are entitled to a 10% sell-on fee clause as part of FIFA's solidarity mechanism for being Sara's first club. Those fees would only be paid to the Brazilian club if Norwich decided to sell the midfielder, though.

How likely is Sara to stay?

With Sara’s contract with the East Anglian outfit running until the summer of 2026, there was no need for the club to sell during the summer. They also hold an option of an extra year, meaning he could be tied down at Carrow Road until 2027.

During the summer, Sara himself played down reports linking him with a move to the Premier League outfit, telling Pink ‘Un that he knows nothing about the speculation.

He said: "Last season, it was the same thing. I saw some comments on Instagram and even had messages from friends in Brazil saying 'You're going to this place' but there was nothing happening.

"I'm happy here. I love playing for Norwich. My target and my focus is to get Norwich to the Premier League and play for Norwich in the Premier League.

"There is nothing happening and I hope I can play for Norwich for a few more seasons and very soon in the Premier League.

"That's why I like to be here. I feel loved by the people and by the fans - they appreciate my football.

"I'm really happy here and there is no reason to leave. Hopefully, I will be here for a few more months or years, who knows."

However, that stance is surely not likely to last, with Norwich looking like a side who are stagnating in the second tier for yet another season. They showed some ambition with their recruitment in the summer, but have slowly slipped down to a point where they have been struggling at the wrong end of the table.

Of course, there are more games to be played, and plenty of time for the side's form to turn around, but Sara is one of their best players and assets and Norwich will know that if they can't be more competitive, then Sara's view on the matter could change quickly.

The silver lining is that the Canaries could bank a sizeable fee for him, and another poor season will almost certainly see one of Sara or Rowe sold in the summer. They possibly could be in line to lose both if their form doesn't improve.