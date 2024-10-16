Norwich City will once again feel they can push for promotion from the Championship to the Premier League this season.

The Canaries missed out in the previous campaign after defeat to Leeds United in the play-offs, but have made a promising start under new manager Johannes Hoff Thorup.

With 15 points from nine league games so far, they currently sit seventh in the Championship table, just one point adrift of the play-off places.

If Norwich are going to secure a return to the top-flight of English football in the coming months, then one player who is surely going to be key for them, is Josh Sargent.

Another strong start to the season for Josh Sargent

During the 2023/24 campaign, the striker produced what was a rather remarkable record for the Carrow Road club.

Despite being limited to just 26 Championship appearances due to injury, he still scored 16 league goals, while also chipping in with two assists for good measure.

Josh Sargent 2023/24 Championship stats for Norwich City - from SofaScore Appearances 26 Starts 24 Goals 16 Expected Goals 12.07 Shots per Game 2.6 Shots on Target per Game 1.2 Assists 2 Pass Success Rate 82%

This season, Sargent has started in the exact same sort of form, with four goals and three assists from those nine league games so far.

That return means he is their second-top scorer in the league, and that no Norwich player has created more goals so far this season.

In turn, those numbers highlight just how important Sargent will be for Thorup's side once again over the rest of the campaign.

As a result, there can be little doubt that the latest update on the striker will be welcome news for everybody at Carrow Road.

Norwich relief as Josh Sargent unscathed on international duty

Not surprisingly, given his form for the Canaries, the 24-year-old has been a regular on the international scene for the USA in recent times.

That was again the case during the October international break, with Sargent included in the squad for his national team's friendlies against Panama and Mexico.

While those of a Norwich persuasion will feel that recognition is well deserved given his form for them, it will also be a cause for some considerable nerves for the Championship outfit.

Given last season showed he can be susceptible to injury, the Canaries will be desperate to avoid a repeat of such a situation, while he is away with the USA, and not even playing a part for his club.

Considering how good he has been for them since the start of last season in particular, it would be a major blow for Thorup's side to lose him in such a way.

In the end, Sargent started both games for the USA during the latest international break, before being substituted midway through the second-half of those games.

It has though, been reported that after the striker came through the second of those games, a defeat to Mexico on Wednesday morning, unscathed.

That, of course, will be a big relief for those of a Norwich persuasion. With Sargent avoiding injury, the Canaries can now continue to rely on his attacking threat for the time being.

Related Stoke City suffer frustrating player blow ahead of Norwich City clash An early Stoke City injury update has been given ahead of their clash with Norwich City this weekend

As has already been demonstrated this season, the American will be key to the hopes the club have of a return to the Premier League this season, so not losing him to injury here is a major boost.

Indeed, with his side back in action on Saturday against a Stoke team who may be finding their feet under former Canaries coach Narcis Pelach, having Sargent's threat to call on will be useful.

With that in mind, it does feel as though the way things have played out for Sargent on international duty over the past week, will have been welcomed by everyone associated with Norwich City.