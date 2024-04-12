Highlights Borja Sainz shines in Norwich's playoff push, proving to be a key player with rejuvenating impact.

Ashley Barnes, Shane Duffy, Jack Stacey; Norwich City have had their fair share of free transfers make an impact this season, but none more so than Spanish sensation Borja Sainz.

The 23-year-old is proving himself to be a key component in the Canaries side that is battling for the play-offs as the Championship season comes to a close, with his performances getting better and better each week.

The forward netted his seventh goal of the season in the midweek draw with Sheffield Wednesday at Carrow Road, and continues to show his importance to a side that have been revolutionised since the turn of the year.

The East Anglians find themselves with a five-point buffer between themselves and the chasing pack in the race for the final playoff spot as it stands - although both Coventry City and Preston North End both have a game in hand - with Sainz’s form contributing massively to their turnaround in form

Borja Sainz excels as Norwich City Championship playoff charge continues

Sainz will go down as one of the best free transfers across the EFL after such a strong start in English football, with it being no coincidence that David Wagner’s side have turned a corner since he has been included on a more regular basis.

The Norfolk side were languishing in the bottom half of the table by early November, as a run of one win in nine league games saw plenty of Canaries fans calling for their German boss to be axed.

The summer arrival from Turkish side Giresunspor had only featured in four league games before then, with an early injury hampering his introduction to first-team issues in England, before finally being given the chance to shine in a yellow and green shirt in the final few months of 2023.

A first start finally came his way in December, and he made the most of his opportunity with a goal and an assist against Sheffield Wednesday, with his first league goal for the club coming within seven minutes of the first whistle.

It was quite the way to really introduce yourself to the Carrow Road faithful as well, with some neat footwork allowing himself some room 20 yards from goal, before unleashing an unstoppable effort into the top-right corner to give his side an early advantage.

That sums the diminutive dynamo up in a nutshell; that boundless energy and quick-thinking attitude to create gaps that didn’t exist just seconds earlier, before capitalising on the openings that arise with devastating effect.

The link play with fellow attacking forces Gabriel Sara and Marcelino Nunez were also clear to see that day, and those relationships have only gone on to strengthen with more time on the field together, as well as having the formidable Josh Sargent back among the goals after his injury layoff.

Borja Sainz Norwich City record Appearances 33 Starts 22 Goals 7 Assists 2 Goals/90 0.33 As of April 11th, 2024 Source: FBRef

The former Real Zaragoza man would have earned even more love from the Canaries’ fanbase after last weekend’s display, where he helped run East Anglian rivals Ipswich Town ragged in another standout display which helped earn his side a 1-0 victory against the Tractor Boys.

Kudos has to go to the City recruitment team for picking such a talent out of the Turkish Super Lig, with Sainz part of the Giresunspor side that were relegated from the top flight last season, although he did find the net nine times for his previous employers.

Norwich City Championship run-in ahead of playoff battle

The clock is ticking down on the Championship season, and after the despair of dropping a division in the previous campaign the Spaniard may have a promotion to celebrate once all is said and done this year.

A run of just three league defeats since the turn of the calendar year has seen Wagner propel his side into the top six, and consequently hold all the cards in the race for playoff football, although Coventry and Preston will still harbour hopes of ruining the Canaries’ party.

A trip to Deepdale this weekend could make the situation a whole lot clearer come Saturday evening, with Ryan Lowe’s side still within touching distance of breaking into the top six, before Swansea City and Bristol City come to visit Carrow Road.

The Norfolk side end their season with a trip to Birmingham City, and Sainz will be hoping the trip to St Andrews will be one that ends with the celebration of elongating their season, and a potential playoff showdown with Ipswich Town.

No matter what, the 23-year-old has proven himself to be a shrewd operator at Championship level, and Norwich City will be patting themselves on the back for a canny bit of business last summer.

Sometimes it is the bargain buys that turn out to be the best deals, and City are proving that time and time again this season, with Sainz the standout performer of a number of cheap imports that have seen them battle it out with the best for a spot in the top six.