Norwich City forward edges closer to temporary Carrow Road departure

Norwich City forward Josip Drmic is poised to sign for Croatian side Rijeka on loan for the remainder of the season according to Novillist.

Drmic has found regular game time hard to come by this season with the Canaries, as they look to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Daniel Farke’s side are currently sat top of the Championship table, and will be hoping they can get back to winning ways, after a winless run that now stands at three matches.

Drmic hasn’t had much of a chance to stake his claim for a regular starting spot in Farke’s squad though, with the striker yet to make a single appearance for the club’s first-team.

He has often been behind the likes of Teemu Pukki, Jordan Hugill and Adam Idah in the pecking order at Carrow Road, which has seen the club look at moving him out on loan for the rest of the 2020/21 season.

The 28-year-old signed for Norwich back in 2019, and has gone on to score three goals in 24 appearances for the Canaries.

Norwich are set to return to action on Friday, when they take on promotion-chasing rivals Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium, in what is likely to be a tricky test up against Steve Cooper’s side.

Did these former Norwich City players ever score a goal for the club at Carrow Road? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 18 Steven Naismith Yes No

The Verdict:

This won’t come as a surprise to many Norwich City supporters.

Drmic has struggled for consistent game time in the Norwich first-team this season, which is understandable given that Teemu Pukki has played a key role in their promotion push so far.

Drmic won’t be content not being involved, so it’s good to see that he’s keen to find regular minutes before this year’s campaign reaches a conclusion.

If he can impress out on loan with Rijeka, then there is no reason why he can’t return to Carrow Road and challenge for a spot in their matchday squad in future seasons.