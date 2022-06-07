Norwich City finalise transfer swoop for Premier League player

Norwich City have completed the signing of Isaac Hayden from Newcastle United on an initial loan deal.

The 27-year-old was restricted to just 14 appearances last season after suffering a knee injury, which meant he wasn’t included in the 25-man squad after January.

With Eddie Howe’s side flying in the second half of the campaign, combined with the fact new additions are expected, it was always going to be tough for Hayden to force his way into his plans.

So, a move was expected and it’s now happened, with the Canaries announcing Hayden’s arrival on their official site.

The defensive midfielder will join up on loan for the next campaign and the transfer will be made permanent if Dean Smith’s side win promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Hayden has proven himself at this level in the past, helping the Magpies to the Championship title under Rafa Benitez in 2017. However, most of his appearances in his career have come in the top-flight.

Smith is expected to be busy over the coming weeks as he looks to reshape the squad.

The verdict

This seems like an excellent bit of early business for Norwich as Hayden is exactly the sort of player that they are lacking.

He will bring a physicality and aggression to the midfield that they need, whilst he is also capable in possession and has won promotion at this level in the past.

So, there can be few complaints about this move and Hayden will be desperate to get back out playing after a frustrating start to 2022.

