Norwich City finalise transfer swoop for 23-y/o midfielder

Norwich City have completed the signing of Gabriel Sara on a permanent basis from Sao Paulo for an undisclosed fee.

The Brazilian midfielder had been suggested as a target for the Canaries earlier this month and the club announced this evening that the 23-year-old has signed.

Sara has agreed an initial four-year contract at Carrow Road, with the Championship side having the option to extend that by another 12 months as well.

It’s unclear how much Norwich have paid for the player, although it was reported previously that he could cost around £10m, so it’s a big deal for Dean Smith who is working on strengthening the squad ahead of what he hopes will be a promotion push.

This is the second significant arrival for Norwich in the transfer window, with Sara following Isaac Hayden through the door ahead of the new season.

Whilst Sara is currently injured, Smith has revealed that he expects the new addition to be in training shortly and there is an expectation that he will be in contention to feature in the opener at Cardiff later this month.

Did each of these 20 players ever score a goal whilst on loan at Norwich City?

1 of 20 Oliver Skipp Yes No

The verdict

This is an exciting signing for the Canaries as Sara is a relatively young player who has good pedigree having made over 100 appearances in Brazil for a very big club in Sao Paulo.

Of course, there will need to be patience shown to the new signing, as he may take time to adapt to a new league and a different culture.

But, this could be another smart bit of business for Norwich and it will be interesting to see how Sara does for the club.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.