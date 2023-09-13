Narcís Pelach has revealed why he left Huddersfield Town to join Norwich City as part of David Wagner’s backroom staff.

The 35-year-old was at Huddersfield for three years, where he worked as an assistant manager, as well as an interim in between permanent head coaches.

Pelach departed the Terriers last May following the team’s 19th-place finish in the Championship.

The Spaniard was part of Carlos Corberan’s backroom team as the club earned a place in the play-off final in 2022, failing to win promotion at Wembley Stadium after a 1-0 loss to Nottingham Forest.

He has also previously worked as an assistant manager at Spanish side Girona during the 2019-20 campaign, working under José Luis Martí as the club finished fifth in the second tier of Spanish football.

Why has Narcís Pelach joined Norwich City?

Pelach credited Wagner as playing a key role in convincing the coach to join the Canaries’ backroom staff.

He also believes that Norwich can help him achieve his goal of gaining promotion to the Premier League, indicating he turned down other offers to move to Carrow Road.

“By the time to decide where to go, my brain was pretty [clear], I need to go to Norwich, because the feeling I have is much better than another club that maybe I could go,” said Pelach, via The Pink Un on Twitter.

“And I think that this is down to David [Wagner] and Stuart [Webber].

“My interview with David was really good.

“You know when you see one man in the eyes and you have that feeling, and I really enjoyed [that].

“My dream is to get a promotion, at the end of the day I came to Norwich because I want to get promoted.

“I have never won [promotion].”

Norwich have made a positive start to the new Championship campaign, winning three of their opening five league games.

This has put the Canaries fifth in the table going into the September international break, just three points off league leaders Preston North End.

Wagner’s side suffered a blow just before the break, with key player Josh Sargent suffering a significant injury issue that will keep him on the sidelines for a number of months.

Adam Idah is likely to be deployed in his absence, with the Irishman enjoying a positive international break.

The 22-year-old scored in a 2-1 loss to the Netherlands, so will be hoping that has given him the confidence to perform well in the Championship during Sargent’s time on the sidelines.

Next up for Norwich is a clash with Stoke City on 16 September.

Will Narcís Pelach be a good addition to Norwich City’s coaching staff?

Pelach has already taken charge of a number of Championship games for Huddersfield and has worked under some excellent coaches already in his career.

At only 35, he has already built up an impressive CV.

Pelach’s comments on Wagner indicate that they have a strong relationship and should work well together.

As long as the pair remain on the same page then this could be quite a fruitful relationship for Norwich to have among their coaching staff.

The Spaniard’s ambitions are certainly in line with where Norwich want to go in the near future and their early season success indicates that he's had a positive impact already.