Norwich City figure makes big prediction for Max Aarons’ 2021/22 season amid Arsenal and Everton interest

Norwich City’s head of football development Stuart Weaver has claimed that Max Aarons could be playing Champions League football next season.

Aarons has been the subject of much speculation this season, with the likes of Manchester United, Bayern Munich and Barcelona all linked with the right-back recently, while Arsenal and Everton have also been credited with an interest.

Now it seems as though Weaver has no doubt that Aarons is many than capable of playing for a club of that size in European football’s biggest competition as early as the 2021/22 campaign, and that even that wouldn’t be as far as the 21-year-old.

Speaking about Aarons in the wake of that interest, Weaver was quoted by The Pinkun as saying: “I wouldn’t be surprised at all if Max Aarons was playing Champions League football next year.

“I’m not sure there’s a ceiling for him. There hasn’t been a single part of his journey so far where he hasn’t been completely in control or looked completely comfortable.

“Growing up, it didn’t really matter where you played him – he was always just really, really good. Seven or eight out of 10, every single week. When Daniel Farke first started noticing him, he just shot up.

“In a really short space of time, Max (below) went from the outskirts of the squad to nobody being able to believe the Norwich first team had been making do without him.

“There’s no indication from Max that he wouldn’t be able to play at any level.”

Despite that, it seems Weaver and those around Carrow Road are prepared for the potential departure of Aarons, as he went on to add: “But we’re not concerned about that at Norwich. We have to be ready for a big bid to come in for him.

“It’s no surprise to us that he’s being talked about as a potential signing for some of the biggest clubs around.”

In total, Aarons has made 120 appearances in all competitions for the Canaries, and has three-and-a-half years remaining on his current contract at Carrow Road.

The Verdict

You can understand the point that Weaver is making about Aarons here.

Even when the Canaries were struggling in the Premier League last season, Aarons was still able to impress with his individual performances.

As a result, there ought to be an expectation that Aarons can play at an even higher level than that, and the amount of interest there appears to be in the 21-year-old only goes to back that up.

Consequentially, it may not be a huge surprise to see Aarons prove Weaver right here, and if he does, it will be interesting to see both how he fares at that level, and who Norwich are able to cope without him.