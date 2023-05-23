Norwich City Sporting Director Stuart Webber has revealed that he signed Burnley forward Ashley Barnes because the Canaries are in need of more experience, speaking to Pink Un.

It was known for some time that the Clarets' striker was going to be leaving Turf Moor on the expiration of his contract, with the player announcing his departure shortly after his team sealed promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

After managing to make such a valuable contribution to Vincent Kompany's side's cause during the 2022/23 campaign, it always seemed inevitable that the 33-year-old would carry on rather than retire.

And he has signalled his intent to carry on playing for as long as possible by signing a two-year contract at Carrow Road, with the Canaries desperately hoping that he can guide them back to the top flight before he leaves.

What did Stuart Webber say about Ashley Barnes?

With Teemu Pukki leaving the club, an addition or two in the forward department was much-needed and they have already added Barnes to their squad, with the player set to join this summer following the expiration of his contract in Lancashire.

Other experienced figures including Sam Byram and Michael McGovern have left and Webber believes it's important to replace them with other older heads.

He said: "The reason we've gone for Ashley Barnes, and we'll go for probably at least a couple more of that similar ilk in terms of experience, is we've lost a lot of experience from our dressing room.

"And then obviously, maybe some mid range players that are a peak age 26 to 28.

"And then as always, we'll add some youth, because as everyone knows our model is always going to be about the ability to trade."

Is Ashley Barnes a good signing for Norwich City?

Considering their lack of depth in the forward department, Barnes is an excellent addition and he's proven that he can still be a real asset at this level.

He may not have been the most prolific goalscorer for the Clarets last season - but he still got himself on the scoresheet regularly enough.

And he can even play in an advanced midfield role, giving David Wagner the option to change formation and/or tactics mid-match, something that could end up being a game-changer for the Canaries.

His experience will be useful as well as his winning mentality, with the latter very much needed back at Carrow Road following such a disappointing 2022/23 campaign.

Some may not see this as a spectacular signing, but it could certainly be an effective one and you feel this move could end up working out well for both parties.