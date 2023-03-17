Norwich City are going through a transition season back in the Championship without the presence of Daniel Farke and Emiliano Buendia this time around.

The Canaries' ownership structure does not allow them to be one of the biggest spending teams in the division, despite being in receipt of Premier League television money in recent years, with sustainability rightfully being at the forefront of the running of the club.

Stuart Webber is approaching six years as Sporting Director of Norwich City, a period of time when the club have won the Championship title on two occasions having not seemed close to a return to the top-flight when he arrived.

However, the former Liverpool Director of Recruitment does not retain the full backing of the supporter base despite contributing to the club's on-pitch achievements in recent years without significant off-field ownership.

Webber's recruitment background has revolutionalised Norwich's football operations, and they have begun to reap the rewards for his creativity again this season.

In reacting to the implications of Brexit on transfers in English football, Webber has developed a sophisticated approach to scouting the South American market, and that operation could directly lead to the Canaries finishing in the top six this season, but may also see them turn a significant profit on player trading this summer through selling Gabriel Sara.

Which in turn would put the club in a stronger position in terms of future recruitment and from a sustainability standpoint.

Marcelino Nunez has shown glimpses of a top level player in his first season since arriving from Chilean outfit Catolica, the 23-year-old arrived at Carrow Road on a deal until the summer of 2026 and looks set to be a key player in the club's progression in the coming seasons.

However, Sara is the man of the moment and looks much further down the line in his career progression with Premier League interest emerging in the last week.

Webber's approach in prioritising the South American market is unique in the Championship and just goes to show what a huge asset to the club he is.

One disappointing season, which it will be if Norwich do not finish in the play-offs, does not make it time to panic and to rip up the blueprint that has served them so well in the past.

The Canaries are far more likely to return to the Premier League in the coming seasons with Webber remaining in the building, and should the 38-year-old exit, the club's prospects under the current ownership would be significantly less promising.