Norwich City figure discusses Oliver Skipp transfer chances after Tottenham make Jose Mourinho call

Daniel Farke doesn’t believe that Jose Mourinho’s sacking will impact whether Tottenham will allow Oliver Skipp to return to Norwich City next season.

Farke doesn't expect #THFC's decision to sack Mourinho will alter their prospects of getting Oliver Skipp back. He says it will be a club decision. Again gets in that #NCFC have a great relationship with them. — Connor Southwell (@cjsouthwell1902) April 19, 2021

The England youth international joined the Canaries on loan for the current campaign and he has been key as the team have gone on to win promotion.

Therefore, everyone connected to the club would love Skipp to come back for next season. However, some may have worried that the chances of that happening may have changed today after Mourinho was dismissed by the north London outfit.

But, as revealed by reporter Connor Southwell, Farke explained how the decision will be made by many figures at Spurs and not just the coach.

As well as that, the German added that the two clubs already have a great relationship, indicating that if Skipp is sent out on loan again, there is every chance he will return to Carrow Road.

Spurs have yet to name a permanent replacement for Mourinho, with a decision expected at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Skipp will be hoping to feature as Norwich try to win the title against Watford tomorrow.

The verdict

You would imagine that bringing Skipp back to the club will be a priority for Farke and the Norwich recruitment team this summer, because he has been superb.

Unfortunately for them though, this is something they can’t do much about, as Spurs will need to make the call.

Pleasingly, Farke’s comments suggest there is good relationship between the two clubs though, so if Skipp does depart, there’s every chance he will return to Norwich and another loan move would seem to suit all parties.

