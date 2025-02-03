Norwich City are now the favourites to sign Manchester City midfielder Jacob Wright on loan.

This is according to Manchester Evening News writer Simon Bajkowski, with this interest from the Canaries being reported less than three hours before the end of the January transfer window.

Wright, 19, previously looked set for a move to Swansea City, and this move made sense following the departure of Matt Grimes.

Wright could have been a good replacement in the middle of the park, and looked to be closing in on a loan deal with a £4m fee in place in the event of keeping their place in the Championship for next season, but that fell through in the end.

Middlesbrough were also linked with a move for the teenager, but they looked to have exited the race after the Swans were previously set to recruit him.

Whether they have retained their interest in the 19-year-old remains to be seen, with the club yet to make a senior central midfield signing during the winter window.

Brayden Johnson may have joined, but he has linked up with the U21 squad recently, and it may take some time for him to become part of Michael Carrick's first-team plans at the Riverside.

Norwich may have signed Anis Ben Slimane permanently during this window already, but they are also in the mix for another midfielder.

According to Bajkowski, the Canaries are now favourites to sign Wright, who has only made a handful of appearances for City's first team.

However, the fact he's played under Pep Guardiola reinforces the fact he's a big talent, and he has been able to thrive in the Premier League giants' U21 team.

Jacob Wright's U21 record at Manchester City (All competitions) Appearances 29 Goals 6 Assists 7 (As of February 3rd, 2025)

Jacob Wright could make some valuable contributions for Norwich City

Wright has impressed in the attacking third for Man City's U21 team, despite the fact he has mainly played as a defensive midfielder.

That is an impressive achievement - and his all-round ability could make him a very good addition for the Canaries.

It will take him some time to adapt to playing senior football regularly, but he could end up being a very shrewd addition.

At this stage, it would be difficult to see a permanent move being agreed, because there's not much time until the window closes now.

But he could still be a good loan signing. This potential experience at Carrow Road could also be a real positive for the player, who will be keen to develop.

And Man City will be keen to see him thrive if he goes out on loan.