Norwich City favourite delivers worrying transfer verdict amid Arsenal, Aston Villa and Tottenham interest

Rob Green has suggested that the time could be right for Emi Buendia to leave Norwich City this summer.

The 24-year-old has enjoyed a wonderful season for the Canaries with his 15 goals and 17 assists to his name as Daniel Farke’s side secured automatic promotion to the Premier League.

Since then speculation has suggested that Arsenal, Tottenham and Aston Villa are weighing up a summer move for the player.

Whether he’ll move on or not remains to be seen, but according to Green, the player could benefit from moving on while his stock is so high.

Speaking to The Mirror, Green said: “He’s the best player in the Championship. He’s improved and has an edge. But without that edge I don’t think you get the same player.

“It’s a tough one (the transfer), because I see it from the player’s perspective.

“And if ever there’s a time to go it’s when you’re playing really well and you’re confident. He’s just been called into the Argentina team too, so it points in certain directions I guess.

“I’m sure the Norwich fans will be saying ‘well we’re back in the Premier League so we need him to help us’.

“But it’s a tough one, because everyone has got a price in the end.”

The verdict

Rob Green does make a good point here.

Emi Buendia is so highly thought of at the moment that he’s going to be attracting some massive offers this term.

If he was to stay at Norwich City for another season it could be a real gamble with the Canaries likely to be battling to avoid relegation over the next 12 months.

That could lead his value to drop if he doesn’t perform, and therefore there’s certainly a case for cashing in while his stock is high.