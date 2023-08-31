Highlights Josh Sargent's ankle injury is a massive blow to Norwich City, as he has been a key figure in the team and has contributed three goals and one assist this season.

Without Sargent, Norwich are left with only Adam Idah and Ashley Barnes as fit forward players, making them short in attack.

Norwich should look to sign another forward in the transfer market to fill Sargent's role during his absence, but time is running out with the deadline approaching.

This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Josh Sargent is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines following an ankle injury.

The US international may not return until after the new year, meaning Norwich are suddenly looking quite short in attack.

Adam Idah and Ashley Barnes are the Canaries’ remaining fit forward players, but the remainder of the transfer window does provide the Championship side an opportunity at finding a temporary solution.

Sargent has become a key figure in David Wagner’s side, stepping up in the absence of Teemu Pukki.

Sargent has already contributed three goals and one assist to the side this season, helping the team to 10 points from a possible 12 so far.

How big of a blow is Josh Sargent’s injury to Norwich City?

FLW’s Norwich fan pundit Zeke Downes is disappointed to see Sargent sidelined for such a lengthy period.

He praised the performances of the 23-year-old so far this season, claiming Norwich need to find a signing that fill his role in the team during his time on the sidelines.

“Sargent’s injury, depends on how long it is and how long he’s out for, is a massive blow,” Downes told Football League World.

“He was really starting to step up since Pukki’s left.

“He’s been played in the right position and he just looks very, very good.

“So him having this injury is not ideal, we’ve not really got the cover.

“We’ve only really got Adam Idah, and he’s not quite on that level, he’s not really proven it over the years anyway.

“I imagine we’ll have to get another striker in, whether that’s on loan or a cheap buy, because otherwise we’ll be very short.

“And I don’t even really know who we’d play up front, especially in this system where he’s got to do a lot of work, so it’s interesting to see how that will play out.”

Norwich are currently in the mix at the top of the Championship table, which bodes well for their campaign ahead.

However, it is still far too early to speculate whether the club has what it takes to compete for a place back in the Premier League.

Norwich finished a disappointing 14th last year, so will be hoping to improve to a top six finish over the course of this season.

Next up for Wagner’s side is a trip to face Rotherham United on Saturday.

Should Norwich City look to the transfer market following Josh Sargent’s injury?

Unless Wagner has a solution of changing formation, or moving another player into a forward role, then Norwich will surely look to sign someone.

The Canaries have been playing two up front this season (although Barnes drops deeper), but now only have two attacking options to lead the line.

Given Idah’s previous injury record and Barnes’ own fitness issues at his older age, Norwich should absolutely be looking to sign another forward.

But time is running out with a deal needing to be completed by 11pm on Friday, so getting a move over the line won’t be easy.