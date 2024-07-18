Highlights Norwich City's €5m offer for Francisco Moura was rejected by Famalicao.

Despite missing out on Moura, Norwich fans can be encouraged by the club's search for a new left-back to address a key position.

Norwich faces challenges in the upcoming transfer window, with potential in and outgoings shaping the team under new boss Johannes Thorup.

Norwich City have seen a €5m offer for left-back Francisco Moura rejected by Famalicao, and a deal for the player now looks unlikely.

The 24-year-old came through the ranks at Braga, but he has spent the past two years with Famalicao in the Portuguese top-flight, and it has really helped his game develop, as they finished 8th last time out.

It had been claimed that Wolves were tracking Moura this summer, and journalist Fabrizio Romano revealed yesterday that a bid for Moura had arrived from an unnamed English club.

Norwich City make €5m Francisco Moura offer

In a fresh update, Record has stated that the offer actually came from Norwich, with the Championship side on the lookout for defensive reinforcements in the window.

However, the update explains how the bid was firmly rejected by Famalicao, as they are not willing to cash in for less than €7.5m, which is a release clause as part of Moura’s contract. This is partly due to the fact that Braga will be entitled to 50% of any fee.

Therefore, it’s added that ‘there is not much hope’ that Norwich will return with such an improved offer, meaning a deal is now considered unlikely.

Norwich City need a new left-back in summer window

On paper, this would have been a very smart signing for Norwich. Moura fits the profile in terms of what the Yellows will want, as he has decent experience, but he is still young and approaching his peak years.

Plus, he is an attacking threat, evident by the four assists he recorded last season, so it’s a shame that the Norfolk outfit couldn’t manage to agree a deal to bring him to the UK.

Nevertheless, fans are sure to be encouraged by the fact that the club are on the lookout for a high calibre left-back, as it’s a position that they must address this summer.

Sam McCallum and Dimi Giannoulis have both left Carrow Road this summer, with Jose Cordoba the only new recruit from Levski Sofia, although the left-sided defender is likely to be earmarked as a centre-back.

So, even if Callum Doyle does join from Man City on loan, as expected, then they would still arguably be light at full-back, particularly as the England U21 youngster is another who doubles up as a centre-back.

Norwich City’s summer transfer plans

Following on from that, there is a feeling that a lot of business is set to take place involving Norwich over the next few weeks, with both incomings and outgoings.

The club is going to face a battle to retain the likes of Jon Rowe and Gabriel Sara, and whether they stay is going to have a big impact on what happens before the deadline.

There is a lot of excitement about new boss Johannes Thorup, along with sporting director Ben Knapper, and it will be intriguing to see what team they manage to build ahead of the new season, as it's worth remembering they're inheriting a group that did finish in the top six last time out.

Norwich start their Championship season with an away game at newly-promoted Oxford United on August 10.