Highlights Norwich City's promotion chances depend on Jonathan Rowe's future as he has become a key player for them.

Aston Villa, Wolves, Crystal Palace, and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Rowe.

Norwich must hold onto Rowe until the summer to maintain their top six ambitions and source a replacement if necessary.

Norwich City will be looking to maintain a promotion charge as they chase a return to the Premier League at the second time of asking.

The Canaries had a bitterly disappointing last campaign under David Wagner, slumping to a 13th placed finish under the former Huddersfield Town coach.

In order to bolster their promotion chances this campaign, the East Anglian outfit recruited 10 new faces to Carrow Road during the summer, with the likes of Jack Stacey, Shane Duffy and Ashley Barnes adding much needed competition and quality to the group.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Christian Fassnacht BSC Young Boys Permanent Kellen Fisher Bromley Permanent Borja Sainz Giresunspor Permanent Shane Duffy Fulham Permanent Jack Stacey AFC Bournemouth Permanent Adam Forshaw Leeds United Permanent Ashley Barnes Burnley Permanent George Long Millwall Permanent Danny Batth Sunderland Permanent Ui-jo Hwang Nottingham Forest Loan

Another player to create a much more vibrant and positive atmosphere in Norfolk is academy graduate Jonathan Rowe, whose consistent run of form in front of goal has pushed Norwich among the promotion chasing pack, and the club have a crucial decision to make on his future as the end of the January transfer window approaches.

Jonathan Rowe’s breakthrough season

Coming through the youth ranks in East Anglia, Rowe made his Premier League debut for the Canaries aged 18, making 13 cameo appearances during their relegation campaign. With a chance to impress in the Championship the following term, injury woes hampered his chance at game time, and he made just three substitute appearances.

After regaining his fitness, the 20-year-old has burst onto the scene and showcased his talents in the second tier emphatically this season, with the Englishman one of the most promising young talents the division has witnessed.

Rowe has been a key component to Wagner’s men mounting a promotion push back to the Premier League despite playing predominantly on the wing, with the attacker registering 12 goals and two assists from 27 Championship outings.

Rowe’s devastating directness and clinical edge in front of goal have put many clubs on high alert, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him ply his trade in the Premier League very soon if he keeps up this outstanding form.

As mentioned, a host of sides from the top flight are monitoring the England youth international closely.

Aston Villa are looking at Rowe as an alternative option to Morgan Rogers, after the Villans had two bids rejected for the Middlesbrough winger, according to The Telegraph’s John Percy.

Fellow West Midlands outfit Wolves are rumoured to be eyeing up a move for the 20-year-old, according to The Sun, while Crystal Palace are also registering an interest, according to journalist Paddy Davitt.

Premier League heavyweights Tottenham Hotspur are the final club to have Rowe on their shortlist, and are continuing to monitor his progress, as per football.london.

Norwich City’s season depends on Jonathan Rowe future

As we approach the final week of the transfer window, the talk around Rowe’s future will be a major talking point, and you have to feel Norwich have much slimmer chances of returning to the Premier League if they lose their talisman.

The Canaries do hold a position of power when it comes to Rowe’s future at this moment in time, with the winger’s contract running at Carrow Road until 2025, as well as the club holding a further one-year extension option.

If a significant offer was to arrive in the next few days, Norwich will find it extremely difficult to turn it down, but the pressure would then be on to source a good enough replacement with the funds they receive before the deadline.

There is also no guarantee a new signing would hit the ground running straight away in Norfolk too, which would see the Yellows’ top six ambitions fade away with a lack of goals in the side.

To save any potential frustration, Norwich must hold their nerve by keeping hold of Rowe until the summer at a minimum, and hoping his goalscoring run can continue to give the side the best possible chance of sneaking into the play-offs come May.

It promises, then, to be a nervous week for the Canaries as they bid to retain the winger.