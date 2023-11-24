Highlights Norwich City's form has declined significantly in recent weeks, leaving them currently in 16th place in the Championship table.

Defender Ben Gibson, who is set to enter the last six months of his contract, has received criticism for his performances and individual errors.

Gibson will need to impress during the rest of the season in order to earn a new contract, as his current performances do not warrant an extension at this point.

It has been a tough few weeks for Norwich City in the Championship.

The Canaries enjoyed an excellent start to the season and they were among the front-runners, but their form has declined significantly in recent weeks.

Norwich ended a run of four consecutive defeats with a 3-2 win at Cardiff City before the international break, easing some of the pressure on manager David Wagner.

The Canaries currently sit 16th in the table, six points from the play-off places, and they are back in action when they host Queens Park Rangers at Carrow Road on Saturday.

Championship Table (As it stands November 20th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

While Wagner's immediate focus will be guiding his side up the table, a number of players are out of contract at the end of the season, and he will need to make some big decisions.

One player who is set to enter the last six months of his deal is defender Ben Gibson, and there are huge question marks over whether he should be offered an extension.

How has Ben Gibson performed for Norwich City this season?

Gibson initially joined the Canaries on loan from Burnley in September 2020, and after helping the club to the Championship title, he made the move permanent in July 2021 for a reported fee of £8 million.

The 30-year-old was a regular for Norwich, making 15 appearances in all competitions, before suffering a foot injury earlier this month which is set to rule him out until Christmas.

"Gibbo, unfortunately, will be out until Christmas with a stress fracture in his metatarsal, which he got in training," Wagner told the Pink Un. "No surgery. He had a scan yesterday (Thursday) and the good news is he does not need a surgery. The bad news is that he will be out for a period of time - a few weeks - approximately until Christmas."

However, many Canaries fans had questioned why Gibson kept his place in the team after a number of unconvincing performances and individual errors, and he is part of a defence that has conceded 32 goals this season, the joint-most in the division along with third-bottom Rotherham United.

Should Norwich City offer Ben Gibson a new contract?

It is a big dilemma facing Wagner over Gibson's future, and the defender will certainly need to impress during the rest of the season in order to earn a new deal.

Wagner is clearly a fan of Gibson, keeping faith with him despite his poor performances, but he could face a challenge to get back into the team when he returns from injury.

Youngster Jaden Warner has featured in the last two league games since Gibson was sidelined, and he has not looked out of place at Championship level, while Danny Batth, who joined the club from Sunderland on deadline day, excelled against Cardiff last time out, earning the praise of Wagner.

"Absolutely outstanding," Wagner told the Eastern Daily Press. "If I should name a player or two players, then for sure Danny, because he was not happy he did not get selected in the past, but he always trained hard, he never sulked, he never moaned. A top professional and when he was asked to perform, then he showed a performance like that.

"How Kenny McLean led this team is outstanding as well, on the pitch in the last games he was the one, and unfortunately only one, maybe consistent performer, but in training as well he pushed the players. These are the two players I can and I would like to name."

Batth's lack of game time since his arrival at Carrow Road has been incredibly surprising, particularly considering Norwich's defensive struggles, and he deserves a run in the team, while the imminent return of captain Grant Hanley after over seven months out with an Achilles injury will add further competition for places.

Gibson has excellent Championship experience having played over 200 games at the level, winning promotion on two occasions, and his leadership qualities are crucial in the Canaries' dressing room.

But unless his performances improve significantly in the second half of the season, it is difficult to make a case for offering him a new deal.