Norwich City are facing competition from Celtic for the loan signing of Wolves left-back Hugo Bueno this summer.

That's according to a report from BBC Sport, who say that the Scottish champions are in talks with the Premier League outfit over a temporary deal for the 21-year-old.

Bueno joined Wolves back in the summer of 2019, initially linking up with the club's youth team.

Since making his first-team debut for the club back in October 2022, he has gone on to record 48 first-team appearances in all competitions for the Molineux outfit.

Hugo Bueno 2023/24 Premier League stats for Wolves - from SofaScore Appearances 22 Starts 7 Goals 0 Assists 0 Pass Success Rate 81% Tackles per Game 1 Balls Recovered per Game 1.7 Duel Success Rate 47%

However, it looks as though he could be set for a temporary move elsewhere this summer, and there could be a battle brewing for his services.

Celtic join Norwich City with Hugo Bueno interest

Earlier this week, reports from TEAMtalk claimed that Norwich are keen on a deal to sign Bueno on loan from Wolves for the 2024/25 campaign, and had seen a bid to do so rejected.

However, the Canaries are now seemingly not the team who could offer the left-back a landing spot in this summer's transfer window.

As per this latest update, Celtic are now also keen to strike a deal for Bueno, having missed out on a loan move for the Wolves man back in January.

It is claimed that the Scottish champions are in talks with Gary O'Neil's club about a deal, but that an agreement is so far yet to be reached.

There are currently four years remaining on Bueno's contract with Wolves, securing his future at Molineux until the end of the 2027/28 season.

In something of a subplot to this deal, Celtic have previously seen a bid rejected by Norwich for striker Adam Idah this summer, after his excellent spell on loan in Glasgow last season.

For their part, the Canaries missed out on promotion from the Championship to the Premier League last season, after defeat to Leeds United in the play-off semi-finals.

They have since replaced David Wagner with Johannes Hoff Thorup as manager, but have so far made just one first-team signing this summer.

That is centre-back Jose Cordoba, who has joined on a permanent deal from Bulgarian side Levski Sofia, although Man City's left-sided defender Callum Doyle is poised to sign for the Norfolk outfit after the Premier League champions' pre-season tour of the USA.

Norwich are scheduled to begin their campaign on Saturday 10th August, when they travel to the Kassam Stadium to face newly-promoted Oxford United.

Rival Hugo Bueno transfer interest from Celtic will create Norwich City concern

It could be argued that the news of this interest in Bueno from Celtic will be a concern for those connected with the Canaries.

Following the departures of Sam McCallum and Dimitris Giannoulis, Thorup's side do not currently have a natural, senior left-back to call on in their squad.

Related Norwich City rebuffed in transfer pursuit for Wolves player The Premier League side are said to have rejected an approach of a loan move from the Canaries

As a result, the signing of Bueno would have been an important one for Norwich to get done, to provide some cover on that side of their defence.

But given Celtic can offer the left-back the chance to play European football and compete for trophies next season, convincing him to come to Carrow Road instead could be difficult.

As a result, the pressure is now building on Norwich to either find a way of getting this deal done, or source some other options at left-back, as we approach the final month of the transfer window.