Rowe has been a key player for Norwich this season, contributing seven goals and one assist in 16 Championship games.

Losing Rowe for an extended period would be a blow to Norwich's promotion hopes, especially given the recent poor form and mounting pressure on manager David Wagner.

Norwich City are anxiously waiting to find out the extent of Jonathan Rowe’s injury suffered while on international duty.

The forward was called up to the England U21 side for the November international break, with fixtures against Northern Ireland and Serbia.

However, he will not be travelling to Serbia following an injury he picked up in their clash on Tuesday against Northern Ireland.

According to Pink Un, Rowe is set to be assessed once he makes his return to Norwich.

It is believed that the 20-year-old has suffered an ankle issue, but it remains to be seen the extent to which he has been injured.

What is the latest Norwich City injury news?

Rowe has been a key figure for the Canaries so far this season, appearing in all 16 of their Championship games.

He has contributed seven goals and one assist, and is David Wagner’s side’s top goal scorer in the second division.

The winger has emerged as a bright young talent from the academy system, and has stepped up amid a number of injuries in other areas of the attack.

It would be a real blow to the team if he were to miss an extended period, especially with pressure mounting on Wagner’s position as manager.

Norwich earned a dramatic 3-2 win over Cardiff City prior to the international break, which ended a run of four defeats in a row.

The Norfolk club are aiming to fight for promotion to the Premier League this season, but their recent form has seen them fall behind their rivals in the race for a top six finish.

Injuries to the likes of Ashley Barnes and Josh Sargent have hampered their progress this campaign, and now Rowe looks like he could be set for time on the sidelines as well.

It is expected an update will be given on his fitness status next week,

Where are Norwich City in the Championship table?

Championship Table (As it stands November 13th) Team P GD Pts 9 Cardiff City 16 6 24 10 Middlesbrough 16 0 24 11 Bristol City 16 0 22 12 Blackburn Rovers 16 -2 22 13 Watford 16 5 21 14 Stoke City 16 -2 21 15 Millwall 16 0 20 16 Norwich City 16 -3 20

Norwich moved up to 16th in the table following their comeback win away to the Bluebirds last weekend.

Goals from Christian Fassnacht and Adam Idah, as well as an own goal from Ryan Wintle, helped secure all three points against Erol Bulut’s side.

The Canaries are six points adrift of the play-off places following their poor run of form.

Wagner’s position is increasingly in danger, with supporters showing their frustration at recent results.

Next up for Norwich is a clash at home to 23rd place QPR on 25 November.

How big of a loss would Jonathan Rowe’s absence be to Norwich City?

Losing Rowe would be a real blow given how important he’s quickly become to Wagner’s side.

He is the team’s top scorer, and he provides a big attacking threat on a consistent basis.

Given the other injuries in the team, a long-term absence would be a big dent in their promotion hopes.

Wagner will have to adapt somehow, as recent results won’t be enough to sustain his position at the club for much longer.

Another couple of defeats could easily see him lose his job, especially given the public discontent Norwich fans have shown at the ground and online.