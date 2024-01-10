Highlights Norwich City face competition for Motherwell's teenage prospect Max Willoughby, with interest from Premier League side Bournemouth and Scottish giants Rangers.

Willoughby is yet to make an appearance for the senior side at Motherwell, but the club's youth policy highlights the pedigree of their academy.

Norwich's chances of signing Willoughby may be lower due to Rangers' pre-established connection with the youngster's family and the potential convenience it offers.

As the transfer window moves into it's second week, many Championship clubs are beginning to face serious competition when it comes to short-term and long-term targets.

Norwich City have seen a number of highly-rated prospects come through the Carrow Road ranks to shine, or at least solidify themselves in the first team picture over the years, with the likes of Jonathan Rowe and Adam Idah two current examples, as David Wagner's side remain on the periphery of the play-off picture.

This was despite the German's focus in the previous window leaning towards a plethora of experienced second tier players, such as central defenders Shane Duffy and Danny Batth.

Norwich City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Christian Fassnacht BSC Young Boys Permanent Kellen Fisher Bromley Permanent Borja Sainz Giresunspor Permanent Shane Duffy Fulham Permanent Jack Stacey AFC Bournemouth Permanent Adam Forshaw Leeds United Permanent Ashley Barnes Burnley Permanent George Long Millwall Permanent Danny Batth Sunderland Permanent Ui-jo Hwang Nottingham Forest Loan

Norwich City facing competition for Scottish teenage sensation

Despite the aforementioned deals focusing on adding more experience to the Canaries squad in the short-term, one rumour that has broke could see Wagner drift his attention in the opposite direction.

It has been revealed by the Daily Record (11:27, 10/01) that Norwich are keeping tabs on Motherwell's teenage defensive prospect, Max Willoughby.

Due to Motherwell's well-documented youth policy under current boss Stuart Kettlewell, it is said that the side that currently find themselves in ninth place in the SPFL at present are hoping that Willoughby will commit his long-term future to the Fir Park outfit, as the likes of Luca Ross and Lennon Miller have gone on to record 22 competitive outings for the Steelmen at just 17 years of age, with the latter also scoring a 94th minute equaliser against Ross County on October 27th.

However, it may be difficult for the East Anglian outfit to persuade Willoughby to make the long trip south, as a result of interest from Premier League side Bournemouth, who have developed a knack of scouting young prospects under Andoni Iraola, as well as Scottish giants Rangers.

The Light Blues also have a pre-established connection with the youngster's family, as his grandfather Alex, who died in 2004, featured 95 times in all competitions for the Ibrox side between 1962 and 1969, scoring 47 times in the process.

Norwich City's chances of landing Max Willoughby deal

Given the aforementioned record that Willoughby's current side have of giving players a chance at such a young age, it shows the pedigree in Motherwell's academy at present, despite the fact he is yet to make an appearance for the senior side.

Whilst no serious interest has been mooted as of yet, Norwich's scouting department may feel that their chances of striking a future deal may be less likely given Rangers' interest, and how its potential convenience may sway Willoughby's final decision in the future.