Norwich City will be aiming to fight for promotion to the Premier League this season.

However, the Canaries will also have a lot of decisions to make before the end of the 2024-25 campaign over the contract situation within the first-team squad.

There are 11 players that could depart Norwich as free agents in the summer unless something changes.

Here we look at the decisions that the Norfolk outfit faces going into 2025 with these 11 first-team players…

Angus Gunn

Norwich will be hopeful of securing a new deal for Angus Gunn, given his importance to the first-team.

The goalkeeper has previously been linked with a move to Rangers, who can strike a pre-agreement this January, which will be a concern for the Championship side.

But with the guarantee of first-team football at Carrow Road, Gunn may be enticed to remain where he is if a new deal can be agreed.

Christian Fassnacht

Christian Fassnacht has been out of action since August through injury, but his time at the club could soon be coming to an end.

The club does hold a 12-month extension option, but that looks likely to not be a factor, given Swiss reports recently indicated that the versatile midfielder has been in transfer talks with his former club Young Boys over a potential transfer - presumably for January.

Emiliano Marcondes

Emiliano Marcondes only recently signed a one-year contract at Carrow Road, but the club does have a 12-month extension option on the short-term deal that was agreed.

Patience will be needed on a decision here given that clause, as he could yet become a key part of Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side by the end of the campaign, if given the chance to impress.

Jacob Lungi Sorensen

Jacob Sorensen’s injury issues have plagued his time at Norwich, and his contract expiring in 2025 may spell the end of the road for him at Carrow Road, even with the option for a 12-month extension.

The Dane is useful with his versatility allowing him to be an option in midfield and defence, but he's going to have to stay fit for a long period to prove himself to Thorup that he is worthy of another year at the club.

Grant Hanley

Grant Hanley has fallen down the pecking order for the Canaries, but still brings valuable experience and cover to Thorup’s side.

An extension for the Scot could depend on their league status, but regardless, a departure in 2025 wouldn’t come as a huge shock either, given his lack of recent minutes.

Onel Hernandez

Onel Hernandez has been unable to cement himself as a key figure under Thorup so far, and even a 12-month extension option in his contract may not be enough to keep him at Carrow Road beyond this season.

Norwich City players with expriring contracts in 2025 Player Year Signed Extension Option Angus Gunn 2021 No Christian Fassnacht 2023 Yes Emilaino Marcondes 2024 Yes Jacob Sorensen 2020 Yes Grant Hanley 2017 No Onel Hernandez 2018 Yes Ashley Barnes 2023 Yes Tony Springett 2014 No Jonathan Tomkinson 2019 Yes Jaden Warner 2014 No Archie Mair 2019 Yes

The Cuba international winger has been part of the furniture for a number of years now in East Anglia, but if he wants to start matches, then it may be best to depart come the summer of 2025.

Ashley Barnes

Ashley Barnes has yet to feature for Norwich this season due to injury, and that is a sign to the club that now might be the time to call it a day on the 35-year-old’s time at Carrow Road.

Barnes was effective at times last season in a more withdrawn role, but he is now in the twilight of his career, and this season could bring an end to it.

Tony Springett

Tony Springett is another player that hasn’t made an appearance under Thorup, which is a signal that his time at the Norfolk club should come to an end this season.

Having spent the second half of last season on loan at Northampton, perhaps a move down the EFL pyramid on a permanent basis could be a good next step for the 22-year-old.

Jonathan Tomkinson

Jonathan Tomkinson spent last season on loan at Bradford City, but has not been able to make an impression at Norwich since his return.

The 22-year-old has a 12-month extension clause in his deal, but the club may be better off allowing him to find a new side elsewhere for nothing in 2025.

Jaden Warner

Jaden Warner has also struggled to make an impression on the Norwich first team since returning from last season’s loan, having been at Notts County, so a departure in 2025 seems the likeliest outcome at this stage.

Like Springett, Warner is now 22, so chances of breaking through into Thorup's plans appear to be slim.

Archie Mair

Archie Mair has made it into the Norwich matchday squad this season, is still only 23 and has a 12-month extension option in his deal, so it would make sense to trigger that clause to keep him until at least 2026.

Mair is still relatively young when it comes to being a goalkeeper, so there could theoretically be a future for him at the club.