Norwich City face battle to keep hold of midfielder amid top-flight European interest

Norwich City’s Gabriel Sara is attracting interest from Torino ahead of the January transfer window.

The attacking midfielder only joined the Canaries in the summer and after a slow start he has now shown why the club decided to invest upwards of £6m in him initially, whilst he could end up costing £10m.

And, such form is catching the eye, as the Pink Un have revealed that the top-flight Italian outfit are plotting a move for Sara in the New Year.

Whilst the update doesn’t state whether an offer is expected from Torino, Norwich are sure to want a profit before they consider cashing in on the playmaker.

However, failure to win promotion this season, with Dean Smith’s side currently in the play-off places, could see the Norfolk outfit having to sell players as they would be preparing for another year outside the Premier League.

Sara played 74 minutes against the win over Swansea City last time out, so he will hope to keep his place in the XI when Blackburn visit Carrow Road on Saturday evening.

The verdict

It’s hard to imagine that Norwich will sell Sara in January because he’s only just joined and they will still feel he has a lot to offer in terms of contributing to promotion this season.

But, the chance to join a club like Torino might appeal as they are pushing for Europe this season and it’s obviously a high level.

So, it’s down to Torino to make a suitable offer and this is one to monitor in the coming weeks, even if a January transfer does seem unlikely.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.