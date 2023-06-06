Norwich City are interested in signing Giresunspor winger Borja Sainz, according to a report from the Press Association journalist Nick Mashiter.

It is understood that Sainz would be available on a free transfer if his current side suffers relegation from the Super Lig.

Giresunspor are currently 16th in the league standings with one game left to play this season.

A failure to secure a victory in their meeting with Antalyaspor is likely to result in the club dropping to the second tier of Turkish football as they are currently a point adrift of safety.

How has Borja Sainz fared for Giresunspor this season amid interest from Norwich City?

Sainz joined Giresunspor last year following a spell at Deportivo Alaves.

Since making this particular switch, the winger has produced a number of impressive performances in the Super Lig.

During the 31 appearances that he has made at this level, Sainz has managed to find the back of the net on eight occasions.

The 22-year-old has also chipped in with four assists for his team-mates and is currently averaging a respectable WhoScored match rating of 6.83 in this division.

Having started for Giresunspor in each of their last two league games, Sainz is expected to feature against Antalyaspor on Wednesday.

While this particular report has suggested that Norwich could sign Sainz for free, it is worth noting that his contract with Giresunspor runs until 2025.

Who has Norwich City signed so far this summer?

Despite the fact that the window has yet to open, Norwich have already managed to sign two players.

Ashley Barnes and Jack Stacey are both set to officially seal a move to Carrow Road after their current contracts expire at Burnley and AFC Bournemouth at the end of June.

Barnes has signed a two-year deal with Norwich, while Stacey is set to stay at the club until 2026.

Would Borja Sainz be a good addition to Norwich City's squad?

If Norwich sign Sainz without having to pay a transfer fee, this will be a risk-free move by the club.

While it may take the winger some time to adapt to life in the Championship having never played in this division before, he has shown that he is capable of providing an attacking outlet for Giresunspor this season.

By replicating the performance levels that he has produced for the Turkish outfit in a Norwich shirt during the 2023/24 campaign, Sainz could establish himself as a valuable member of David Wagner's squad.