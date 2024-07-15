Highlights Norwich City have shown an interest in left-back Callum Doyle.

Even though the player has visited the Canaries' training ground, a deal isn't close to being struck at this point.

He would come in on a loan deal, if he made the temporary move to Norfolk.

Norwich City are interested in a move for Callum Doyle.

According to the Pinkun, the Canaries have taken an interest in the Manchester City player, who enjoyed a few loan spells away from the Etihad Stadium in recent years.

He was with Sunderland during their promotion-winning 2021/22 season, playing his part for the Black Cats despite the fact he was very inexperienced when he made the loan switch to the Stadium of Light.

After that, he embarked on another promotion-chasing campaign, this time with Coventry City during the 2022/23 campaign.

Proving to be a very effective player alongside the likes of Luke McNally and Kyle McFadzean at the Coventry Building Society Arena, the defender only missed out on back-to-back promotions because of a penalty shootout defeat, with Fankaty Dabo's missed penalty allowing Luton Town to secure a place in the Premier League.

After that, it was unclear where he was going to go last summer, but he made the temporary move to the King Power Stadium to link up with Leicester City, who were hoping to get back to the top flight at the first time of asking.

Despite Doyle being out for a chunk of the season and a wobble during the latter stages of last term, the Foxes were able to succeed in their key mission and they are now preparing for life in the top tier again.

Callum Doyle's 2023/24 loan spell at Leicester City (Sofascore statistics - league games only) Appearances 17 Starts 14 Passing accuracy (%) 82% Clean sheets 4 Tackles per game 2.4 Total duels won (%) 56%

In terms of the Man City player, it remains to be seen where he will end up, but the 20-year-old will want to play Premier League football sooner rather than later.

However, a return to the Championship could be on the horizon for the player.

Norwich City targeting Callum Doyle move

The Pinkun have reported that numerous teams are interested in taking the player on loan.

The defender has reportedly visited the Canaries' training ground, which suggests that they have a chance of winning the race.

But at this point, no deal is thought to be close to being agreed.

Norwich are set to ramp up their search for a new left-back in the coming days though - and that could allow them to make a strong move for Doyle - who is a very capable option to have in the second tier and a previous promotion winner.

Norwich City would benefit from having Callum Doyle in their first team

Unfortunately for Doyle, his injury last term may have prevented him from making a top-tier loan move this summer.

This is a massive shame for him, because after two loan spells in the second tier, he would have wanted to take another step up.

He may only be 20, but he may feel as though his progression will have stalled a little if he doesn't stay in the top tier next term.

However, game time has to be a priority in his quest to develop, and he's likely to get plenty of that at Norwich.

The centre-back area could benefit from another addition, with Doyle able to operate there, but it seems likely that he will come in as a left-back.

With Dimi Giannoulis and Sam McCallum both leaving, Doyle would be a much-needed addition and there's little doubt that he would be one of the first names on the teamsheet at Carrow Road.