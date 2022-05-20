Norwich City eyeing move for 22-year-old ahead of summer window

Norwich City are set for a major re-shuffle in terms of their first team squad as Dean Smith prepares for the Canaries’ relegation to the Championship.

Tim Krul and Angus Gunn have not convinced this season and there are a number of positions the club will be looking to address in the summer transfer window.

According to Football Insider, the Canaries are interested in a move for Plymouth Argyle goalkeeper Michael Cooper.

The 22-year-old has not missed a minute of league action in any of the last two seasons for the Pilgrims and has naturally attracted interest as Argyle have become a force to be reckoned with in the third tier.

A solid defensive contingent was an enormous part of Plymouth coming so close to finishing in the top six this season, when many believed they would be in a relegation battle.

Cooper has two years left on his contract at Home Park, and therefore the club are in a very strong position to recoup a hefty fee, for the level, for his services.

Krul and Gunn are both on long term contracts at Carrow Road, meaning that it could be difficult for Cooper to earn regular first team opportunities if both of them stay put this summer.

The Verdict

This would be a typical Norwich signing.

Not one that will make the headlines or break the bank, given the parachute payments they are set to receive, but one that could pay dividends in the long run for the club.

There is a chance that Cooper would be loaned out from Norwich next season, rather than hanging around as a third choice keeper, which could be beneficial for both parties.

The 22-year-old is one of the most exciting young glovesmen in the EFL and took his place between the sticks in the League One Team of the Season.

Argyle will be hoping to compete firmly in the top half of the division next term and keeping Cooper would increase their chances of doing so.