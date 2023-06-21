Championship side Norwich City are eyeing a double Brazilian transfer swoop this summer.

That is according to reports in Brazil, which claim that the club will once again look to the South American market this transfer window.

This comes after the Canaries signed Gabriel Sara from Brazil and Marcelino Nunez from Chile last summer.

Latest Norwich City transfer news

Interestingly, one of the players that Norwich are being linked with also plays for Sao Paulo.

Indeed, as per Brazilian website Itatiaia, via the Pink Un, the Canaries are interested in Sao Paulo right-back Nathan.

Given there are doubts over Max Aarons' future at Carrow Road, a move for a right-back this summer would make sense.

Elsewhere, Corinthians attacker Gustavo Mosquito is the other name linked with a move to Norwich.

The 25-year-old generally tends to play on the right-wing, but has featured on the left during his career, too.

Who is Gustavo Mosquito?

As mentioned above, Gustavo Mosquito is a right-winger, who currently plays his football for Brazilian club Corinthians.

Indeed, in 2022, the 25-year-old played 50 games for his team in all competitions, scoring six goals and registering three assists.

Although he has played for four clubs, most of his appearances have come for Corinthians, with a total of 131 outings for the side under his belt.

Norwich City boss David Wagner is looking to strengthen his squad this summer.

During those matches, Mosquito has scored 16 goals and registered 13 assists.

The 25-year-old has a contract with the Brazilian club until December 31st of 2023, as per Transfermarkt.

Interestingly, though, Transfermarkt list Mosquito as having a ruptured knee ligament at present, with no date set for his return.

Who is Nathan?

As for Norwich City's other transfer target, Nathan, he currently plays his football for Sao Paulo.

At 20-years-old, he has far less career appearances to his name, though, having made just 35 senior appearances to date.

So far in 2023. Nathan has appeared 15 times in all competitions, which included some appearances out on loan at Coritiba.

Unlike Mosquito, Nathan is contracted beyond this season, with a deal that expires on December 31st 2024, so in roughly 18 months' time.

Would Nathan and Gustavo be good signings for Norwich City?

Given that the club are once again searching in the South American market, it suggests they are putting a lot of effort into this region of the world.

Whether or not these players are good singings for Norwich could depend on the fee the club pay for them.

The lower the fee, the more patient the club can be with the player when they arrive.

With contracts expiring at the end of this year, and next, respectively, they should not demand colossal transfer fees, one assumes.