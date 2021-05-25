Norwich City eye transfer move for 25-year-old defender

Norwich City are said to be eyeing a move for Greuther Furth right back Marco Meyerhofer, with German publication liga2-online reporting on the Canaries supposed interest in the 25-year-old.

The German defender was a regular for the second division side as they secured their promotion back to the Bundesliga after finishing as runners up behind Bochum.

Originally on the books of Eintracht Frankfurt’s academy, Meyerhofer played 36 games across all competitions for the Cloverleaves this term and racked up an impressive three goals and nine assists.

Norwich are said to have made an enquiry about the player’s availability this summer, however any move for the German could be scuppered by the newly imposed Brexit regulations, with Meyerhofer currently not qualifying for the correct work permit to make the move to Carrow Road.

Capable of also playing at left back and on the right hand side of midfield, the 25-year-old is also attracting interest from other Bundesliga sides ahead of the summer.

He currently has a contract contract at Sportpark Ronhof until the summer of 2022.

The Verdict

This would be the ideal replacement for Max Aarons this summer if the Canaries choose to sell the well sought after right back over the coming months, with Meyerhofer appearing to fit the bill for what Farke demands from his full backs.

The German is quick and loves to get forward and at the age of 25, boasts a lot of experience in the German game.

He is also likely to command a much lower price than other players in his position across Europe due to the poorer financial state of the Bundesliga and Norwich could potentially claim a real coup if they brought him in.

However the Brexit regulations do appear to have thrown a spanner in the works and the club may well have to explore the possibility of pursuing other targets if this particular chase fails to come off.