Norwich City are eyeing up a move for Arsenal academy star Nathan Butler-Oyedeji this summer.

According to Football Insider, the Canaries are very interested in a deal for the 22-year-old.

The youngster has been unable to break into Mikel Arteta’s first team plans, and is set to become available at the end of the campaign.

Butler-Oyedeji’s contract will expire in the summer, making him a free agent, and will be looking for the next club in his career as he looks to break into senior football at a more consistent level.

Nathan Butler-Oyedeji - EFL league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season (Club) Appearances (Starts) Goals (Assists) 2022-23 (Accrington Stanley) 11 (5) 0 2023-24 (Stevenage) 13 (0) 0

Norwich eye Arsenal youngster

Norwich are reportedly among the clubs keeping tabs on the situation surrounding the forward going into the summer transfer window.

The lack of a new deal with Arsenal has put clubs on high alert, with the 22-year-old set to become available unless an agreement is struck.

Norwich’s sporting director Ben Knapper has previously worked with Butler-Oyedeji during his time with the Premier League club as their loan manager.

He could now look to reunite with the youngster this summer by bringing him to Carrow Road as part of Johannes Hoff Thorup’s first team squad.

However, it remains unclear what the player’s preference is for the next step in his career just yet.

Butler-Oyedeji has not featured in the Premier League for Arsenal, but did come off the bench in a Champions League clash against Dinamo Zagreb earlier this season.

Norwich’s promotion push

Norwich are currently 10th in the Championship table, five points adrift of the play-off places going into the final seven fixtures.

A 1-0 win over sixth place West Brom last weekend has kept them in the mix, with the club seeking a second consecutive top six finish.

Next up for the Canaries is a trip to face 24th place Plymouth Argyle on 5 April in a 3pm kick-off.