Norwich City are hoping to secure a deal for Peterborough United centre-back Emmanuel Fernandez before Monday night's transfer deadline.

This is according to the Pink Un, who believe the Canaries could potentially swoop for one of Posh's most valuable assets.

Fernandez, 23, joined the League One side back in the summer of 2021, going out on loan to Spalding United and Barnet after that to gain more senior experience.

It wasn't until the latter stages of last season that he started to become a more regular part of Peterborough's first team, though only became one of the first names on the teamsheet at the start of his term, with Ronnie Edwards leaving for Southampton during the summer window.

Fernandez's team may have struggled at times this season, but he has been able to shine at points, with the player scoring five times in 24 league appearances this season.

That is a fairly impressive total for the central defender, who will be keen to add to his tally before the end of the campaign, and continue to be a key player for Posh if he doesn't move on in the coming days.

Emmanuel Fernandez's game time at Peterborough United Competitions Appearances League One 24 EFL Cup 1 FA Cup 3 EFL Trophy 5 (As of February 1st, 2025)

Norwich City keen on Emmanuel Fernandez move

According to the Pink Un, Norwich are pushing to try and secure a deal for Fernandez.

But the same outlet have also reported that there's work to be done on the deal to bring him to Carrow Road, so at this stage, it remains unclear whether he will complete a move to Norfolk.

Related Johannes Thorup gives new Norwich City transfer update The January transfer window is set to close at 11pm on Monday night

If he does make the move to Carrow Road, he is expected to be on the fringes of the first team this term, before his involvement is potentially increased next season.

And if he does join, Brad Hills could be allowed to go out on loan, with Stockport County thought to be interested in a move for him.

Emmanuel Fernandez should seek game time guarantee at Norwich City

Fernandez should be looking to win as much game time as possible, at this stage of his career.

Even though he may be heavily involved at Norwich next season, he should be looking to win regular starts straight away.

And even next term, there are no guarantees he will be one of the first names on the teamsheet, with the summer window likely to dictate what their starting lineup will be.

This is why Fernandez should carefully consider his options, if an agreement is struck between the two teams.

For now, he just needs to focus on his football.