Norwich City eye move for EFL outcast as part of double defensive swoop

Fulham centre-back Alfie Mawson is on the radar of Norwich City, who are planning for life back in the Sky Bet Championship.

Daniel Farke’s side were relegated after just a single season back in the top-flight, with attention drifting towards the transfer window and bolstering defensive ranks.

As per Sky Sports’ Transfer Centre (03/08, 14:07), The Canaries are making enquiries about the availability of Mawson at Fulham, whilst Wolves’ Ryan Bennett is also on the radar.

Mawson, 26, has been with Fulham since August 2018 and has managed 44 appearances for the Cottagers since making the move from Swansea City.

However, he’s fallen out of favour under Scott Parker since January, with Fulham’s defence built around the likes of Michael Hector since the turn of the year.

Whilst Norwich are preparing for a return to the Championship, there’s a chance that Fulham could be embarking on life back as a Premier League club in 2020/21.

Parker’s side are in action against Brentford in the play-off final at Wembley tomorrow evening, looking to bounce back to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

The Verdict

Mawson has had a tough time of it at Fulham, but it is worth remembering just how highly rated he was prior to his move to Craven Cottage.

If Norwich can get their hands on him and get a decent tune out of the 26-year-old, he could be an excellent signing back in the Championship.

Parker clearly has different plans for Fulham, so if they can get a deal in place, Norwich have a great chance of getting this done.

