I like the sound of this.

After a disappointing 2022/23 campaign, Norwich City will be looking to bounce back next season.

It looks bound to be a busy few months ahead at Carrow Road, with Canaries boss David Wagner set for his first summer window in charge of the club, and no doubt keen to put his own mark on the club's current playing squad.

With Ashley Barnes already signed, it now appears the club are targeting another experienced player, current Fulham defender Shane Duffy.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who reports that the Canaries are 'closing in' on the 31-year-old.

With the links to Norwich in mind, we asked three of our FLW writers for their thoughts on whether or not Duffy would be a good signing for the Canaries.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

It does feel like the right time for Shane Duffy to drop down to the Championship.

After a fine few seasons at Brighton in the Premier League, his involvement at top-flight level has dwindled in recent campaigns, but that doesn't mean he doesn't still have plenty to offer.

Dropping down a division, and still just 31-years-old, Duffy could be an excellent addition for Norwich this summer.

The Canaries are not blessed with depth in central defence as it is, and with Grant Hanley having injured his Achilles, and continued speculation over Andrew Omobamidele's future, central defensive additions are needed.

On a free, Duffy would be a shrewd one, for sure, and whilst not the flashiest signing, it is one of those that come the end of next season, we could look back on as being a really key addition for the Canaries if they go on to have any success next campaign.

Duffy has been at Fulham since January.

Adam Elliott

Duffy is a solid signing on a free, but it doesn’t scream the ambition of a side who should be gunning for promotion.

Both he and Ashley Barnes will add valuable experience and know-how to their squad; however, neither are the same players they used to be.

Norwich need to start investing in more peak-age players soon, even if that requires putting up a bit of cash to do so.

Norwich have a decent core of options for second tier level now in the central-defensive area, with Ben Gibson, Grant Hanley, Andrew Omobamidele, and now Duffy to choose from.

Sam Rourke

I like the sound of this.

It looks like Duffy's days in the Premier League are numbered and a switch down to the Championship could be what he needs to revitalise his career.

Andrew Omobamidele is someone who is likely to receive considerable interest this summer in the transfer window and if he does depart, reinforcements will be needed at centre-back to fill the void.

Duffy would add another real strong element of experience following the addition of Ashley Barnes and with the likes of Ben Gibson and Grant Hanley also at the club in defence, it could be a really sturdy back-line jam packed full of nous and experience.

He's someone who could easily start for the Canaries next season and become a real figurehead in the side's defence, so for me, this looks like a no-brainer.