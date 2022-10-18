Norwich City executive director opens up on the financial reality of staying in the Premier League

Norwich City’s executive director Zoe Ward has detailed the financial reality that the club faces as it looks to compete in the Premier League.

The Canaries have become a yo-yo club in recent years, earning two promotions and two immediate relegations from the top flight.

Dean Smith’s side are looking to earn another season back in England’s top tier, currently sitting 3rd in the Championship table.

But the challenges of maintaining their place among the elite are well known at the club, with the executive director claiming that the gap between the divisions is huge.

However, she believes that this is an obstacle that Norwich can overcome by acting smart and by using their resources as best they can, rather than by trying to spend money they don’t have.

The sale of Emiliano Buendia was highlighted as an example of how the recruitment team can help bridge the financial gap to the top clubs.

“In the Premier League we competed against bigger spending clubs with more resources and greater commercial appeal,” said Ward, via Pink Un.

“The challenges of competing at this level are huge, but they are not insurmountable.

“The club has the fanbase, the infrastructure and the staff to be able to do that. We must find a way.

“The Executive Committee is constantly assessing, evolving, and putting measures in place to help us to meet these challenges without jeopardising our strong financial position.

“It hurt to lose our Premier League status again, but our established model allows us to bounce back quickly.

“Prior to the start of the 2021/22 season we were disappointed to lose Emiliano Buendia to Aston Villa, but his departure for a club-record fee in excess of £30 million allowed us to strengthen other areas.”

Quiz: Did any of these 20 ex-Norwich City players ever actually score a goal for the club?

1 of 20 Adam Drury? Yes No

Three games without a win has seen Smith’s side drop outside the automatic promotion places, but the gap to the top two is only one point.

Up next for Norwich is the visit of Luton Town on Tuesday night.

The Verdict

The problem Norwich face with this model is that it relies on constantly gaining promotion anytime they drop back down to the Championship.

There is a huge risk in relying on that, which we are seeing already this season with how competitive it is at the top of the table.

It also requires every signing to work out and must be someone they can eventually sell for two or three times the price they cost to bring in.

It’s a tricky tightrope, and their good structure behind the scenes has allowed them to get this far, but eventually remaining in the Premier League must become an achievable goal after two rather disappointing relegations straight back down in a row.