Norwich City have made a reasonable start to the 2024/25 Championship campaign, but they will need Carrow Road to be a real fortress as the term toils on.

The Canaries were dealt with trials and tribulations in the summer when Gabriel Sara, Jon Rowe and Abu Kamara all left the club following last season's defeat to Leeds United at the semi-final stages of the Championship play-offs.

They have, however, shown impressive form as of late under Johannes Hoff Thorup, who has won three of his last four league games while drawing at home to Leeds on Wednesday evening.

EFL Championship standings, as of October 3 Position Team P GD Pts 6th Blackburn Rovers 8 +5 15 7th Middlesbrough 8 +4 14 8th Watford 8 -1 13 9th Hull City 8 +3 12 10th Norwich City 8 +2 12 11th Oxford United 8 +2 11

Norwich are yet to lose on home soil in the Championship, and the Canaries will need to continue making Carrow Road a tough place to go if they are to end up in and around the top-six come the end of the season.

With that in mind, Football League World has taken a look at Norwich's home attendances thus far in the new season and ranked them in order, as per attendance figures listed by Transfermarkt.

5 Norwich City v Stevenage: 13,054

Unsurprisingly, Norwich returned their lowest home attendance figure to date this season in their EFL Cup first-round tie against Stevenage in August.

According to Transfermarkt, 13,054 supporters headed into Carrow Road. Those who did turn up were treated to a seven-goal spectacle, though, with Norwich winning 4-3 to book a second-round tie at Crystal Palace.

Nonetheless, the attendance for the Stevenage fixture was hardly poor, as many Championship teams return considerably worse figures for home domestic cup ties.

4 Norwich City v Leeds United: 26,261

Norwich's lowest home attendance came in their recent 1-1 draw against Leeds, with 26,261 supporters packing into Carrow Road.

A portion of those will have been Leeds fans, of course, who sell out every game home and away. The fact that it was a televised midweek fixture will have played a part, too.

However, Norwich are still coming close to selling out Carrow Road each home matchweek.

Carrow Road has a maximum capacity of just over 27,000 and Norwich's average home attendance after four games is 26,368. If they maintain that throughout the season, it will represent a higher average attendance than last year's 24,290.

3 Norwich City v Sheffield United: 26,373

The home attendance figure was marginally better against Sheffield United, where 26,373 supporters were seated as Norwich played out a 1-1 draw with the Blades in their second home game of the season.

2 Norwich City v Blackburn Rovers: 26,400

The Carrow Road attendance has not fluctuated all that much this season, and only 27 extra supporters were reportedly there when Blackburn Rovers came to town.

It was Norwich's first home game of the new season and supporters of both sides were treated to goals, with the match finishing on level terms at 2-2.

1 Norwich City v Watford: 26,438

Once again, those who turned up were rewarded handsomely as Norwich secured their biggest win of the season by putting Watford to the sword in a head-turning 4-1 victory.

The match was more even than the scoreline would suggest, although the Canaries were incisive when it mattered most in front of their home crowd and ran out deserved winners through goals from Callum Doyle, Borja Sainz, Marcelino Nunez and Ben Chrisene.

Norwich have not posted a higher home attendance than the one of 26,438 when they faced Watford on September 21.