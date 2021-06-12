Norwich City enter transfer race for 8-goal Championship midfielder

AFC Bournemouth midfielder Philip Billing is a transfer target for Premier League side Norwich City this summer, according to The Mirror.

Having lost both Alex Tettey and Mario Vrancic this summer, as well as last season’s Tottenham loanee Oliver Skipp, the Canaries lack depth in the middle of the park upon their return to the top flight.

And following the Cherries’ failure to follow Daniel Farke’s side with promotion of their own, Billing is one of many players who may be seeking an exit from the Vitality Stadium.

The Denmark international appeared 42 times in all competition last season, but was seen to best effect under Jonathan Woodgate, who pushed him into a more advanced midfield role.

Seven of Billing’s eight goals came in the final 17 games of the regular Championship season and he added four assists to his tally in that time as well, with the 25-year-old proving to be a prolific figure.

Bournemouth paid £15 million to Huddersfield for Billing’s services back in 2019 and the Mirror believe that the Cherries would command a similar fee to prize him away from Dorset – and Norwich have cash to spend following the sale of Emi Buendia to Aston Villa.

The Verdict

With the centre of midfield being an area that Norwich are lacking numbers in, Billing would be an astute signing provided that Farke is being backed with considerable funds this summer.

The imposing Dane has three seasons worth of Premier League experience but he may have needed that season back in the Championship last season to add a new element to his game – goals.

He clearly did his best work playing behind the striker and that’s an area that Norwich could be looking to fill, with Todd Cantwell playing off the left and Buendia’s eventual replacement on the right.

Of course in matches where Norwich need to go more defensive an attacking midfielder won’t be needed, but Billing is versatile in the sense that he can play as a holding midfielder as well, he has the strength to do that and also has the legs to cover ground so his all-round midfield game would make him a top signing for the Norfolk side.