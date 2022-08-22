Norwich City enter transfer negotiations for 6-cap international defender

Norwich City are looking to bring in Norwegian left-back Fredrik André Bjørkan in from Hertha Berlin on a season-long loan deal, as reported by Bild in Germany.

The Canaries have been hamstrung by injuries to both of their left-back options, with Dimitris Giannoulis damaging his ankle ligaments against Wigan Athletic two weeks ago and is set to spend months on the sidelines.

As is Sam McCallum, who has suffered a broken metatarsal and will not be returning tot he pitch until December, when football returns following a break for the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

There is now a need for Dean Smith to bolster the left-hand side of his back-line, and he’s set his sights on Bjørkan.

The 24-year-old, who has amassed six caps for the Norway national side, joined Hertha in January from Bodø/Glimt and made 10 Bundesliga appearances between his arrival and the end of the 2021/22 campaign.

Despite his relatively recent arrival in the German capital, Bjørkan was made surplus to requirements earlier in the summer and is now a target for Norwich, although if a loan deal is to be finalised then there will be no permanent option within the agreement.

The Verdict

With long-term injuries to Giannoulis and McCallum, there’s definitely a need for Dean Smith to bring in a third left-back who can slot straight in and then compete for a spot when the former two names return to fitness.

Bjørkan has played European football for Bodø/Glimt in a team that certainly did better than expected last season, so he has good experience for a player who can still be classed as relatively young.

If he is not wanted at Hertha Berlin, then it makes sense to try and get him to a club that will give him regular minutes, and Norwich right now can provide that.

Even though the Canaries have won both matches in the Championship with Kenny McLean at left-back, he is a natural midfielder and won’t be able to fill in on a long-term basis as that’s a major risk, so this potential signing of Bjørkan ticks a lot of boxes.