Norwich City enter race to sign in-demand EFL forward

Norwich City have entered the race to sign Blackburn Rovers forward Adam Armstrong according to a report from The Telegraph.

Armstrong caught the eye with a number of impressive performances for the Lancashire-based side during the 2020/21 season, as they finished 15th in the Championship table, after a poor run of form in the second-half of the campaign.

The former Newcastle United forward scored 29 goals in 43 appearances for Tony Mowbray’s side this term, and it appears as though his strong showings

The likes of Southampton, West Ham and Newcastle United were previously interested in a deal to sign Armstrong, who has one year remaining on his current deal with Ewood Park.

A move to Carrow Road with Norwich City could tempt Armstrong, with the Canaries preparing for life back in the Premier League under the management of Daniel Farke.

Norwich finished top of the Championship table this term, and are seemingly keen to add a striker to their squad ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

With Armstrong only having 12 months left on his contract with Blackburn, the Canaries are evidently looking to prize him away from Ewood Park for a smaller fee, as they head into the summer transfer window.

The Verdict:

This would be a smart signing by Norwich City if they got the deal done.

Armstrong has really impressed me this season, and I think he’s got a point to prove in the Premier League, having been frozen out of the Newcastle United first-team as a youngster earlier in his career.

But he’s certainly made up for lost time, and has been brilliant for Blackburn Rovers in recent seasons, so I’m not surprised to see that he’s attracting interest from Premier League clubs this summer.

He’s certainly worth the punt for Norwich, and I’d back him to force his way into their starting XI on a regular basis heading into the new league campaign, as I can’t see Teemu Pukki starting every single match for the Canaries next term.