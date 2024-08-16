Highlights Norwich City drops interest in Yildirim due to knee concerns following medical exam worries about potential future problems.

Despite shifting focus from Yildirim, Norwich still actively searching for offensive players to strengthen squad ahead of season.

With important fixtures looming, Norwich faces pressure to make strategic signings to maintain competitive edge in the league this season.

Norwich City's reportedly chose not to go forward with a move for striker target Begut Yildirim because of concerns over a knee issue.

The Stade Rennes forward was reported by Pink Un to be a player of interest to Johannes Hoff Thorup and Norwich. However, they have given up on this avenue of inquiry as a knee issue that emerged during his medical which could become a problem later down the road, according to Nick Mashiter of the BBC.

The Norfolk outlet that initially reported the interest of the Canaries in Yildirim said that the club had been monitoring the player before he moved to Rennes in August 2023.

The interest they were receiving from clubs for Josh Sargent, who has been linked with a return to his homeland, and Adam Idah, who has now left Carrow Road permanently to join Celtic, caused City to be on the lookout for another forward option to add to their squad. But these recent revelations halted any move for Yildirim.

Norwich end pursuit of Bergut Yildirim

Mashiter reported on Thursday evening that they were not going to advance this proposed deal for the 22-year-old any further, with the BBC journalist later stating that a knee issue that was spotted during a medical exam caused the diversion by Norwich.

While Yildirim did not fail the medical, Norwich thought it best not to go ahead with the move for him because they were going to be offering a lengthy deal, supposedly four or five years, and a decent fee for someone who could have subsequent knee problems.

Bertug Yildirim's career statistics - per Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 71 15 4

Norwich will now look to other targets. The boss confirmed, when speaking ahead of the Canaries' home game against Blackburn Rovers, that they are looking at multiple different options, but that additions in this area of the pitch prior to Saturday are unlikely.

"I don't think we still have decided 100% yet where we go, because we have some options," said Thorup, via Pink Un. "What we have to look at is, of course, is what's going out of the building and do we need an exact same type of player, or how should we shape the team?

"And there's some different options for us, and there's some different ways to go for us. So we have a lot of meetings, and we have a lot of scouting, and we are watching a lot of players at the moment, and we are definitely in the market.

"I don’t make too many promises but I'm very close to making a promise that I think we will bring in some offensive players before the window closes. I cannot promise you when. I don’t think it is realistic to do that (before Blackburn)."

Norwich have a very important two weeks coming up

Their league campaign certainly didn't get off to a good start with a 2-0 defeat to newly promoted Oxford United, but they were able to claw some momentum back with a win over Stevenage in the EFL Cup, albeit a slightly narrow one.

Expectations are still fairly high. Off the back of a play-off finish last season, Norwich will want to be in that mix again this time around too. That's going to be quite hard currently with the losses they have already made, and with ones that may end up coming.

In this last fortnight of the window, they need to be on the front foot when it comes to signings because there's a good chance that they could lose more top options in the coming days.