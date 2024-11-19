This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more...

Norwich City have started the season very inconsistently.

The Canaries are currently going through somewhat of a transition period at the club as they look to build their way to success under the new manager.

35-year-old, Johannes Hoff Thorup took charge in May, which marked the start of a new era at Carrow Road. Results have since been rather inconsistent as Thorup looks to become accustomed to life in England and the Championship, which is arguably the toughest league in the world.

His Norwich side sit 14th in the table, having won just four of their first 15 league games of the season. They are currently on a run of three consecutive defeats, but will be hoping to put things right this weekend when they travel to promotion hopefuls, West Brom.

Related Norwich City: Johannes Hoff Thorup facing big challenge on Saturday The Canaries have lost three Championship games in a row, and the Baggies will be hoping to make that four.

Borja Sainz has been immense so far this season for the Canaries, but they are almost having to rely on him, as he has scored almost half of their league goals.

If Norwich are aiming to finish higher in the table, it will need to become more of a collective effort. That said, they are suffering with injuries in attack, so the hope is that they will improve as the season goes on.

Norwich have had some real stars on their books over the last decade, and their fans will be wishing that one or two of them were still at the club this season.

Norwich City fan would bring back Pukki and Buendia

Norwich's current bad form begs the question of which former players would fit into this team and improve it. FLW's Canaries fan pundit, Zeke Downes, suggests two memorable names.

"There is an ideal world where we get Emi Buendia back, because there is a right wing spot right there for him, and that would be absolutely incredible. It would work perfectly.

"He would work well in the squad, because of his pressing and his output, and also his defensive work as well, but that's not likely to happen at all.

"Something that would be more likely would be Teemu Pukki, getting him back on loan. He's struggling a bit more in the MLS now, and we need a temporary fix, and a lot of the squad know him.

"If he's just looking for a little bit of game time at the end of his career, I would absolutely love it if that happened.

"I don't think either of those will, though."

Buendia and Pukki's time at Carrow Road

Emi Buendia and Teemu Pukki were both part of some memorable moments at Norwich City under manager, Daniel Farke. The pair were both signed by the club in the summer of 2018 ahead of a hugely exciting Championship campaign.

The 2018/19 season saw Norwich finish top of the Championship and ultimately earn promotion to the Premier League, and Buendia and Pukki contributed to a total of 59 league goals.

Fast-forward to the 2020/21 season, and Norwich once again lifted the Championship title, with Buendia and Pukki contributing to a total of 61 league goals this time around.

Teemu Pukki's total stats for Norwich City, as per transfermarkt Apps Goals Assists 210 88 29

In the Premier League, the Canaries struggled under Farke, but in the Championship they were a dominant force, and both Buendia and Pukki were hugely influential in that.

Norwich City fans would love to still see the pair in a Canaries shirt this season.