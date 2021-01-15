Norwich City edge closer to completing deal to sign 25-year-old

Norwich City are reportedly edging closer to completing a deal to sign PAOK left-back Dimitrios Giannoulis according to Football Insider.

It is claimed that the agreement will see Giannoulis sign on loan for the Canaries, with the deal becoming permanent at the end of the 2020/21 season.

The 25-year-old has had a number of loans spells elsewhere whilst with PAOK, but has made 77 appearances for the Greek side, since signing for them back in 2014, after coming through the lower leagues of Greek football.

Norwich have struggled with injuries over the festive period, and Daniel Farke is clearly keen to add depth to his squad during the January transfer window.

A move to Carrow Road is likely to be tempting for Giannoulis, with the Canaries well in contention to challenge for promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

They’re currently sat top of the Championship table, and find themselves four points clear at the summit after their opening 23 matches of this year’s campaign.

Norwich are set to return to action this weekend, when they take on Cardiff City, in what could prove to be a potentially tricky test for Daniel Farke’s side.

The Verdict:

There are pros and cons to this potential deal.

Giannoulis doesn’t have any experience of playing in English football, which always makes this type of signing a slight risk, but Norwich will be hoping that the gamble pays off.

But Daniel Farke’s side certainly need additional depth in their defence for the remainder of the season, with the Canaries struggling with injuries over the festive period.

If he can hit the ground running, then this could prove to be a smart piece of business by the league-leaders.