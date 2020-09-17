Norwich City duo closing in Carrow Road departure, medicals scheduled

Danel Sinani and Melvin Sitti are close to joining Waasland-Beveren on loan from Norwich City, according to Het Nieuwsblad.

Sinani joined Norwich on a three-year deal from F91 Dudelange in April, scoring 24 goals across all competitions for the Luxembourg outfit last term.

The 23-year-old is yet to make an appearance for the Canaries, though, and his only game this season has come for Luxembourg in the Nations League.

Sitti signed for Norwich from FC Sochaux in January, before spending the remainder of the 2019/20 campaign on loan with the French side.

The French midfielder came on as a late substitute in the Carabao Cup defeat to Luton Town at the start of the month – his only appearance for Daniel Farke’s side thus far.

Now, the two players look set to depart Carrow Road on a temporary basis. Het Nieuwsblad claim that Sinani and Sitti are closing in on loan moves to Belgian side Waasland-Beveren.

The pair are set to undergo medicals in Belgium on Thursday, and they will be loaned out for the 2020/21 season.

The Verdict

This is a surprising piece of news.

Norwich fans may have been excited to see Sinani and Sitti in action this season after signing them last season, but they haven’t been able to make an impression for whatever reason.

Sinani scored an excellent amount of goals in Luxembourg last season, so if he can score goals for Waasland-Beveren this season, then he could be one to watch.