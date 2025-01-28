This article is part of Football League World's 'Terrace Talk' series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Norwich City have been active in the January transfer market so far as they look to fight for a play-off place this season.

The Canaries have brought Matej Jurasek to the club from Slavia Prague, while also agreeing a permanent deal to keep Anis Ben Slimane after he initially joined on loan from Sheffield United.

Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side has also added Lewis Dobbin to their ranks, with the forward arriving on loan from Aston Villa until the end of the campaign.

With the window set to close on 3 February, there could yet still be further additions at Norwich as they hope to bridge the gap to the top six.

Norwich City - 2024/25 January signings (Transfermarkt) Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Matej Jurasek Slavia Prague Permanent Anis Ben Slimane Sheffield United Permanent Lewis Dobbin Aston Villa Loan

Norwich City dream end to the January window

When asked what a dream end to the January window would look like, FLW’s Norwich fan pundit Zeke Downes claimed another striker and centre-back would be welcome additions.

While he is happy with the club’s business this month, he believes strengthening these two areas would seal a great end to the January market.

“I think overall we’ve had a pretty good January transfer window, in terms of outs mainly,” Downes told Football League World.

“Because we’ve obviously let go of Ashley Barnes, Grant Hanley, and Fassnacht, and we’ve let Gordon go back to Liverpool.

“I think the signing of Dobbin is looking like it could be a really good one.

“Obviously, it’s early days but I’m really impressed by what he is doing so far.

“I think, obviously we’ve got Jurasek as well, who we’ve not seen anything of but it’s a position that I hope it will really help us, because that gives us another option on the wing.

“So, at the moment, our wingers we look like we’ve got pretty good options.

“Left-back-wise, [Lucien] Mohovo’s come in and he’s looking good, and we’ve got [Ben] Chrisene as well.

“I would probably stick with how it is at the minute, whereas at the start of the window I probably would’ve looked to get another one in.

“But as that is, it’s okay.

“I still would get another backup striker, and another centre-back to replace Hanley.

“Other than that, I would be happy I think, maybe another midfielder but we’ve got a lot of midfielders so you don’t want to overdo it just because they’re injured.”

Norwich are currently 11th in the Championship table, five points adrift of the play-off places.

Positive January for Norwich

Norwich have had a positive January window, with Thorup being backed by the club in their bid for a top six finish.

Bringing in another forward or defender would make sense, especially given Hanley’s departure earlier in the month.

The signing of Jurasek should give the team some extra attacking edge in the second half of the campaign.

Meanwhile, Dobbin is already settling in nicely, and could prove to be a very shrewd addition.