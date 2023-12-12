Highlights Norwich City's clash with Ipswich Town is a highly anticipated match, with the Canaries looking to change the narrative surrounding their mid-table performance.

A win over Ipswich would demonstrate Norwich's potential as a playoff contender and give manager David Wagner a significant boost.

The history of victories over Ipswich in the East Anglian Derby is cherished by Norwich fans, and a win would solidify the Canaries' position in their rivals' eyes.

Norwich City travel to high-flying rivals Ipswich Town on Saturday for the televised lunchtime clash which will be the latest installment of the East Anglian Derby, and the first clash between the two sides since February 2019 when the Canaries thrashed the Tractor Boys 3-0 at Carrow Road.

The two sides could not have been more distant from each other within the confines of the Championship, as the Canaries won the league that season and were promoted to the Premier League alongside Sheffield United and Aston Villa, whereas the Tractor Boys finished bottom of the table and were relegated to League One.

This is the Tractor Boys' first season back in the second-tier since the relegation of 2019, meanwhile the Canaries are enduring their second consecutive Championship season, having been relegated from the top-flight in 2022.

Kieran McKenna's Tractor Boys are performing at a level above and beyond what could have been expected of them, and have been one of the Championship's pace setters alongside table-toppers Leicester City, but David Wagner's Canaries are at the opposite side of the scale, and are in mid-table despite play-off hopes.

Until a recent upturn in form, which has included wins over Cardiff City and Queen's Park Rangers, there was speculation surrounding Wagner's position as Canaries boss, and there are still some doubts.

But an away win over the club's bitter rivals, who also look on course for promotion, would do Wagner the world of good and would give the former Huddersfield Town boss a piece of Canaries history.

A win over the Tractor Boys should change the narrative surrounding the Canaries

Before a run of three wins in four games which spanned most of November, and the first weekend of December, the Canaries were languishing in lower mid-table but a victory on Saturday over the Tractor Boys, who are the club's biggest rivals and serious promotion contenders, would portray Wagner's side as a side who may have genuine play-off credentials.

Striker Adam Idah could hold the key to an upturn in the Canaries' fortunes, and his recent goals in wins over Bristol City and Cardiff show that something is finally clicking for the 22-year-old and he could spearhead his team up the table, especially given the last minute nature of his goal against the Robins.

Saturday's 0-0 draw with Preston North End came as a disappointment following the euphoria of the last gasp victory at Ashton Gate, but that will all be forgotten in the event of a win over the Tractor Boys.

The East Anglian Derby offers Wagner a place in the Canaries history books

Some of the most poignant memories belonging to fans of any football club, are those victories over arch-rivals and the Canaries faithful are no exception to this, with fans of the Norfolk outfit still very fond of Grant Holt's hat-trick in November 2010 as their side hammered the Tractor Boys 4-1.

More recently, Teemu Pukki's brace in the 3-0 win for the Canaries in 2019 is a very happy memory for the Carrow Road faithful, not least because it came in a season where the Yellows were promoted, meanwhile the Tractor Boys were relegated.

The prospect of defeating the Tractor Boys at Portman Road, and in doing so potentially de-railing their rivals' promotion challenge is a very attractive one for supporters of Wagner's side, and would make the rest of the second-tier sit back and really take notice of the Canaries.

On the contrary, a defeat here could be highly damaging for Wagner, not only because the Tractor Boys have not won this fixture since 2009, but because his position would seem under threat once more and his side would not appear to be one capable of climbing up the table.

Recent promotion winning campaigns have set the bar high for the Canaries in the Championship, and at the moment Wagner is not meeting these expectations, but a win over fierce rivals in the Tractor Boys should shift this narrative.