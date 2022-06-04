Norwich City departure confirmed as League One club complete swoop

MK Dons have completed the signing of striker Matt Dennis from Norwich City, the League One club have confirmed.

Dennis joined Norwich from Arsenal back in the summer of 2020, and never made a senior appearance for the Canaries, although he did score five goals in 21 league games for the club at Under 23 level in 2020/21.

The 20-year-old then spent last season out on loan with Southend United, and scored eight goals in 30 appearances for the National League side as they finished 13th in the fifth-tier.

Can you get at least 80% on this end of season MK Dons quiz?

1 of 25 1. Which Premier League club beat MK Dons 3-1 in pre-season? Arsenal West Ham Crystal Palace Tottenham

Now though, Dennis is on the move again, and this time, he has completed a permanent departure from Carrow Road.

It has been announced that MK Dons have completed the signing of the striker on a permanent deal for Norwich, with the Canaries receiving an undisclosed fee for his services.

Dennis will be looking to help the Dons secure promotion to the Championship in 2022/23, after they missed out with defeat to Wycombe in the League One play-off semi finals last month.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a useful signing for MK Dons.

With Connor Wickham having now departed the club, and Troy Parrott’s loan spell from Tottenham having ended, there is a need for the Dons to add some extra firepower to their attack for next season.

That is something they have done with Dennis, who has shown he is capable of finding the net in his previous exploits, and will now be looking to show he can do that at a higher level than before.

Indeed, with this representing MK Dons’ first signing of the summer, it is encouraging for them to be doing business early in the window, giving them plenty of time to get preparations in place for the new campaign.