As well as the trials and tribulations of a Championship play-off campaign, it has been a busy time off the pitch for Norwich City of late, with a new majority shareholder at the club.

Just last month, Mark Attanasio’s group, Norfolk FB Holdings, increased their stake in the club to 40.4%, a figure which matches Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones.

That leaves the club with joint majority shareholders for the time being, with Attanasio increasing his original 15.9% share he originally purchased in the club back in September 2022.

Here we take a look at just how both parties came to be, and just how much money they have in the bank.

Delia Smith, Michael Wynn Jones careers, net worth

Ms Smith has to be one of the most well-known football owners in the country, having become the majority shareholder of the club back in 1997 when the club had fallen on hard times.

Not only has she overseen matters at Carrow Road for more than a quarter of a century, Smith is one of the country’s most beloved TV chefs, with a raft of cookery books on the shelves of your local bookstore.

Smith took on the role of cookery writer at the Daily Mirror in 1969, where Wynn Jones was the deputy editor, with the two eventually getting married in 1971.

Smith’s most memorable moment as City boss for a lot of people would be her infamous half-time rant live on Sky Sports back in 2005, when she took to the field to egg on her fellow supporters.

The Canaries had thrown away a two-goal lead at home to Manchester City before the break, leaving the culinary queen to storm the pitch with mic in hand, screaming ‘let’s be having you’ at the aghast fans in attendance.

Needless to say, Smith’s rousing speech didn’t do the trick, with the visitors netting an injury-time winner thanks to Robbie Fowler, and leaving Delia with egg on her face.

Norwich City managers under Delia Smith and Michael Wynn Jones David Wagner 06 Jan, 2023 Present Dean Smith 15 Nov, 2021 27 Dec, 2022 Daniel Farke 25 May, 2017 06 Nov, 2021 Alan Irvine 10 Mar, 2017 25 May, 2017 Alex Neil 09 Jan, 2015 10 Mar, 2017 Neil Adams 06 Apr, 2014 05 Jan, 2015 Chris Hughton 07 Jun, 2012 06 Apr, 2014 Paul Lambert 18 Aug, 2009 02 Jun, 2012 Bryan Gunn 16 Jan, 2009 14 Aug, 2009 Glenn Roeder 30 Oct, 2007 14 Jan, 2009 Peter Grant 16 Oct, 2006 09 Oct, 2007 Nigel Worthington 04 Dec, 2000 02 Oct, 2006 Bryan Hamilton 13 Mar, 2000 04 Dec, 2000 Bruce Rioch 01 Jul, 1998 13 Mar, 2000 Mike Walker 01 Aug, 1996 30 Apr, 1998 Source: Soccerbase

She might not have a career as an inspirational speaker, but Smith’s kitchen empire sees her hold a net worth of £28.4 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Norwich City joint-majority shareholder Mark Attanasio career, net worth

It seems like only a matter of time before Mark Attanasio is the sole majority shareholder of Norwich City, with the American business person's wealth severely overshadowing that of long-term devotees Smith and Wynn Jones.

The 66-year-old is the chairman and principal owner of the Milwaukee Brewers Major League Baseball team, having purchased them for $223 million back in 2004, and is said to be worth a whopping $700 Million.

Attanasio made his fortune in investment management, something he has been involved in for over 35 years. He is co-founder and managing partner of Crescent Capital Group, a Los Angeles-based asset management firm that also has a longstanding presence in the UK and Europe.

Upon agreeing a deal to become a minority shareholder in September 2022, Attanasio declared his fascination with the club that he has since got to know very well over the past 18 months.

He said: "It’s really exciting. I feel that there are so many parallels between what we have at the Milwaukee Brewers and Norwich City. Both clubs have long-time, passionate family ownership and a community that is really attached to the team.

"I’ve been out to the city and spent time around the club and the energy was intoxicating.

"Michael Foulger was willing to sell his shares and that has given us the opportunity, with Delia and Michael’s approval, to become engaged in the club.

"Michael was not going to just sell his shares to any person or group and Delia and Michael are very much in charge. I have a seat on the board and hopefully I can help contribute towards Norwich City being successful.

"The facilities at Norwich City are world class. Yes, things can always be better, but when you have that kind of infrastructure it makes it a lot easier to focus on what is happening on the field and team performance."

With the near-billionaire coming into a more prominent role on the board, it seems like the Canaries will have plenty of funds to play with in the future, and this summer could be an interesting one at Carrow Road.