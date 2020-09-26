Norwich City defender completes EFL move

Norwich City defender Akin Famewo has joined Charlton Athletic on loan, the Championship club have announced.

Famewo joined Norwich from Luton back in the 2019 January transfer window, having also spent time on loan at Grimsby Town.

The defender then spent part of last season on loan in the Scottish Premier League with St Mirren, before making his Norwich debut as a late substitute in their 5-0 defeat at Manchester City on the final day of last season.

It now looks as though Famewo will be given the chance to enjoy more regular first-team football in the coming campaign, with the Canaries confirming that the 21-year-old has joined Charlton on a season-long loan deal.

With that move, Famewo becomes Charlton’s second signing since they were taken over by Danish businessman Thomas Sangaard on Friday, following former Nottingham Forest midfielder Ben Watson in making the move to The Valley, as the Addicks target an immediate promotion back to the Championship this season.

The Verdict

This looks like a deal that could be good for all parties.

Charlton still look as though they need numbers in several areas of the pitch, while Famewo will be wanting to play more regular first-team in a bid to further his development, and this deal ought to give both club and player the chance to address those issues.

You also feel it is a move that Norwich will be happy with, since it ought to prepare Famewo well for a possible attempt to force himself into their senior side when he returns to Carrow Road next summer.