Norwich City defender Brad Hills has been tipped to leave on loan in January after struggling for game time under Johannes Hoff Thorup this season.

20-year-old defender Hills came through the youth system at Carrow Road before enjoying a successful loan spell in League Two with Accrington Stanley last season, where he played 48 senior games.

With an impressive loan spell in the EFL under his belt, this season was seen as Hills' breakthrough campaign at Norwich City, and he made his debut against Stevenage in the EFL Cup before being included in a number of Championship matchday squads.

However, the centre-back hasn't featured for the Canaries first-team since his debut against Stevenage and has missed out on recent Championship matchday squads. Thorup clarified recently that Hills had been sidelined recently with a small back complaint, and he looks set to be available for selection again in the very near future so it'll be interesting to see whether he's called upon between now and January.

Norwich City's Brad Hills tipped for loan move in January

We asked our Norwich City fan pundit, Zeke Downes, if there was a player at the club who could do with a loan move in January, and he believes that Hills is better off playing regularly elsewhere than sitting amongst the reserves at Carrow Road.

Speaking to Football League World, Zeke said: “The main one I think I needs a loan is Brad Hills. He’s just completely dropped out of the matchday squad, and even now we’ve got loads of injuries, but he’s still not had much of a chance.

"He definitely needs a loan and I wonder whether something has gone on there because he was looking really promising in pre-season, and now he’s not involved at all, so definitely get him a loan because I think he’s someone who’s got a lot of potential, and it would be a massive shame to not utilise that and help him to grow.

“He could be someone that we either need in the team, especially with Duffy and Hanley getting older, and also the fact that Doyle is on loan, or we could make a bit of money off him, so we definitely need to get him out on loan.”

After playing 48 games of first-team football for Accrington Stanley last season, Hills would have returned to Carrow Road full of confidence and ready to play regular senior football, but it's not gone to plan for him.

Last season would have really helped his development, but this campaign runs the risk of stunting his growth, and he needs to be playing regular first-team football, regardless of the level.

Brad Hills' 2023/24 League Two season - Fotmob Appearances 41 Goals 3 Pass accuracy 61.3% Long ball accuracy 33% Dribble success 66.7% Touches 2,282 Tackles won 63.2% Duels won 65.6% Aerial duels won 68.4% Interceptions 72

Another loan spell in the EFL could be an important move for Hills in January, and if he's not playing for Norwich after his return from injury, then it makes sense for all parties involved.

If he could get another 20 or so games under his belt for a club should he leave on loan in January, it would be a good stepping-stone and could put him in a position to challenge for a first-team berth at Norwich next season.