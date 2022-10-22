Norwich City dealt player blow as decision made over Luton flashpoint

Norwich City‘s appeal over midfielder Kenny McLean’s red card in their defeat to Luton Town has been unsuccessful, the Championship club have confirmed.

The Canaries saw their winless run extend to four games on Tuesday night, when they were beaten 1-0 at Carrow Road by the Hatters, their third consecutive defeat.

With Carlton Morris having put the visitors ahead just after the hour-mark, Norwich’s cause in their pursuit of the equaliser was not helped when McLean was sent off just a few minutes later.

That dismissal was for an adjudged strike in the face of Luton defender Tom Lockyer, as the pair jostled for position from a Norwich corner.

Although they elected to appeal against the sending off, Norwich announced on Friday that had been unsuccessful, meaning the midfielder will now serve a three-match ban for violent conduct.

Following their recent poor run, Dean Smith’s side have slipped to sixth in the Championship table, three points adrift of the automatic promotion places.

The Verdict

It is hard not to feel like this a major blow for Norwich to have been dealt with this decision.

A three-match ban means McLean is set to miss the Canaries games away at Sheffield United and Burnley, as well as at home to Stoke City.

As a result, the influential midfielder is set to miss some vital games for the club, with at least two of those games coming against teams they are competing with for promotion.

Indeed, given that poor run that they are on at the minute, it does feel as though this update could hardly have come at a worse time for Norwich.