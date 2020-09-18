Norwich City dealt irritating player blow

Norwich City are set to be without Sam Byram until the New Year.

Byram had surgery on a hamstring injury earlier in the summer and was expected to miss the start of the 2020/21 season anyway.

However, it now appears that the full-back will be absent until the turn of the year and second surgery has been required to free the player of his injury problems.

Quiz: 6 of these Norwich City facts are false – Can you identify them?

1 of 12 Norwich City's record signing is Steven Naismith. True or false? True False

As per Michael Bailey of The Athletic on Twitter, Daniel Farke has confirmed that a second operation for Byram has pushed his return back until the New Year.

Spoke to Farke about Byram. It's a second operation that has put his return back to the other side of the new year, which is a real shame. Sounds like Jacob Sorensen will get another week of work in before coming into matchday consideration.#NCFC @TheAthleticUK #EFL — Michael Bailey (@michaeljbailey) September 18, 2020

The 27-year-old has been with Norwich just a single season, with the right-back looking to get his career back on track after a difficult few years.

The former Leeds United and West Ham United player made 17 appearances in the Premier League last season for the Canaries, but injuries did pinch and left him sidelined during the run-in.

Without Byram last week, Norwich made a winning start on their return to the Championship.

A Richard Stearman mistake for Huddersfield Town allowed Teemu Pukki and Adam Idah to pounce and secure a 1-0 win for the Canaries as they look to bounce straight back into the Premier League.

The Verdict

This is such an irritating blow for Norwich.

Byram showed some really promising moments last year in the Premier League and, stepping back into the Championship, this should’ve been his chance to really get back on track.

Injuries are robbing him of crucial stages of his career and it’s disappointing we won’t see him until the New Year.

Let’s hope when he’s back, he can begin getting a regular run of games under his belt.

Thoughts? Let us know!