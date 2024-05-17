Highlights David Wagner sacked by Norwich City after play-off defeat, affecting Sunderland's manager search.

Norwich City have sacked David Wagner less than 24 hours after the Canaries’ Championship play-off semi-final defeat to Leeds United and that decision could have consequences to a fellow second tier side.

The Norfolk club were humbled 4-0 at Elland Road on Thursday night as their promotion chances went up in flames, and the Carrow Road hierarchy wasted no time in pulling the plug on Wagner’s time at the club.

That leaves three second tier sides without a manager as we head into the off-season, with Norwich joining Sunderland and Plymouth Argyle in the search for a new person to take the reins at their respective clubs.

It is the Mackems who will be feeling the sacking of Wagner the hardest though, with both clubs sure to be fishing in the same pools when it comes to a new recruit this summer.

Sunderland search for new manager enters fourth month after Michael Beale sacking

Sunderland have been without a permanent boss for over three months now, having parted ways with Michael Beale in February after just 12 games in charge at the Stadium of Light.

The former Queens Park Rangers manager won just four of his eleven league matches in charge of the Wearsiders before he was axed, having only taken charge of his first match days before Christmas.

Mike Dodds has been in caretaker charge of first-team matters since then, with the powers that be in no rush to announce a successor, although they may have picked up the pace now they have competition in the market.

Both Norwich and Sunderland will likely be after a young, innovative head coach, and with those sorts of characters being few and far between, the pair will likely be fighting it out for their next boss.

Young English manager Will Still has been linked to the role at the Stadium of Light in recent weeks, with the 31-year-old excelling in his role at French side Reims over the past two seasons.

With the boss leaving the Ligue 1 side earlier this month, speculation has intensified over whether the up-and-coming manager will be heading to the North East this summer, although they may now find themselves competing for his signature with Norwich.

David Wagner Norwich City record Matches 75 Wins 31 Draws 17 Defeats 27 Win % 41.3% Source: Transfermarkt

Fellow Championship manager Danny Rohl was also said to be interesting the Black Cats, although Sheffield Wednesday are playing hardball, and are set to tie the German down to a long-term deal at Hillsborough to fend off any would-be suitors.

Another early casualty of the Championship off-season was Liam Rosenior, with the 39-year-old given the sack days after his Hull City side failed to make the Championship play-offs.

With his young, driven mentality fitting the bill for both sides, the pair could be at loggerheads over the next few weeks trying to tempt the former Derby County man to join them, after he is said to have turned down an approach from Plymouth Argyle.

Carlos Cuesta early favourite for Norwich City post

One name that stands out as an early favourite for the role at Carrow Road is that of Carlos Cuesta, who is currently no.2 to Mikel Arteta at Arsenal.

The 28-year-old has gained a reputation as one of the most gifted young managers in the game, and it is understood that other Championship sides have already shown an interest in the precocious talent.

The Canaries will have the upper hand in any negotiations with the Spaniard though, with former Gunners man Ben Knapper now working for Norwich as sporting director, something that will likely play into their hands if an approach is made.

The Black Cats will be ruing not making a move for any of their potential candidates any earlier now that they have a rival in the market, with City’s advances having the potential to scupper any move they make for a new boss while they both have vacancies to fill.