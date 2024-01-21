Highlights Jonathan Rowe's impressive performances for Norwich City have attracted interest from Premier League clubs.

Norwich manager David Wagner is confident that Rowe will stay at the club despite speculation.

Norwich's strong position in the Championship table gives Rowe the opportunity to play top-flight football with the team next season.

Jonathan Rowe has continued to enjoy a fruitful campaign in the yellow and green of Norwich City, which unsurprisingly has led to the continuation of interest coming his way in the January transfer window.

After making just 13 league appearances for the Canaries prior to the beginning of this campaign, the 20-year-old has proved to be one of the hottest properties in the Championship and across the EFL with his performances under David Wagner, which has continued into the New Year with goals in successive league outings in victories against fellow play-off chasing outfits in the form of Hull City and West Bromwich Albion.

David Wagner issues honest stance on Jonathan Rowe's Norwich future

Unsurprisingly, the German boss was quizzed regarding the speculation about his star performer after his goal in the 2-0 win over Carlos Corberan's side, which moved Norwich to within two points of Coventry City, who currently occupy that final top-six spot.

However, Wagner remains clear in his hopeful stance that Rowe will remain at Carrow Road after the window's closure on February 1st.

"There are no signs, no indications he will move this month," Wagner stated via Sky Sports' Transfer Centre.

"I am confident he will be with us at the end of the month.

"His performance today was at a high level, the same as all the players - he went close twice in the first half, scored a good goal in the second and his energy was great throughout," the German continued.

He concluded: "He is an excellent young player but there is still a lot of work to be done."

Premier League interest in Jonathan Rowe

The aforementioned questioning of Rowe's potential whereabouts comes from numerous claims of speculation in recent days, linking the Canaries' winger to sides in the Premier League once again.

Sky Sports revealed via their Transfer Centre (11:33, 16th January) that Brentford have extensively monitored Rowe's progress across the Championship season and have him on a list of targets to bolster Thomas Frank's squad in wide areas, along with Cercle Brugge's Antonio Nusa and Hoffenheim's Max Beier.

Football.London also claimed that Tottenham Hotspur are also keeping tabs on the England U21 international, with Ange Postecoglu's side looking to add further young talent and develop those at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium whilst continuously pushing to regain a place in Europe.

Aston Villa are another side who haven't ventured away from monitoring Rowe's progress as a potential signing, having first been linked with his services back in October alongside West Midlands rivals Wolverhampton Wanderers, with The Sun revealing back in December that Gary O'Neil's side saw a bid in the region of £15m turned down to acquire his services, as well as continuing the links between the winger and Unai Emery's outfit.

Rowe isn't the only highly-rated Championship man linked with a move to Villa Park, as according to the Independent on Sunday morning, the Villans have made a significantly improved offer for Middlesbrough's Morgan Rogers after seeing two bids rejected earlier in the week, with Boro said to be wanting a fee in the region of £10m.

Jonathan Rowe's immediate future

Unquestionably, the prospect of moving to the Premier League is a mouth-watering prospect for any young player, but with the aforementioned rejection of a £15m bid in the summer, Norwich are demanding a significantly high fee for any club to take away their prized asset.

Also, Rowe still has the chance of playing top-flight football with Norwich next season should they continue their march towards the top-six, and with crucial results against rivals in that aspect, they've given themselves a fighting chance after narrowing the gap to 5th place to just four points.

Championship Table (As it stands January 21st) Team P GD Pts 5 West Brom 28 13 45 6 Coventry City 28 13 43 7 Hull City 28 4 42 8 Norwich City 28 3 41

So far this season, the winger has scored 12 goals and assisted twice in 26 Championship appearances.